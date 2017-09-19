‘Dancing With The Stars’ Jealousy: Insider Says Vanessa Lachey’s Jealousy Over Husband Is Causing Issues

A new season of Dancing With the Stars just started and this time husband and wife Nick and Vanessa Lachey are competing against each other. These two seem like they are having a lot of fun and they are even partnered with a married couple. Radar Online is now reporting that Vanessa and Nick are having some issues behind the scenes.

An on-set source is speaking out and saying that “her jealousy issues are really starting to affect everyone.” Competing against your spouse can’t be easy at all. The source even said that Vanessa is annoying everyone to the point that they hope she gets sent home soon. Well, last night on the show Vanessa Lachey did a pretty great job, so it doesn’t look like she is going to go home soon. She was fifth out of 13 contestants last night. Nick Lachey did score behind his wife, but it doesn’t look like he will be leaving the show yet either.

Everyone saw Vanessa Lachey talk about how she is going to have to be okay with her husband bumping and grinding with someone else. She has to remember it is all for the show and she will be doing the same with someone else. Contestants on Dancing With the Stars have to get pretty close to each other to dance on the show.

The source explained more about what is going on, saying that Vanessa was making sure to brag to Nick about beating his score. Nick does have a lot of pressure since his brother Drew won the show before. He was sitting in the audience and cheering him on last night, though. Maybe that can help Nick out and he can give him some advice on this season.

Are you shocked to hear that Vanessa Lachey is allegedly causing problems on the set with her jealous ways? Do you think that she will make it pretty far this season?

