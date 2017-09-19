‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fakery: Ami Brown’s Diagnosis Overly Dramatized? Fans Gather Clues To Prove Show Is Fake

Alaskan Bush People is a documentary on Discovery Channel following the lives of the Brown family who are said to have lived their lives away from civilization. This unique concept was enough to pull in a lot of viewers from across the world, but several fans are lately getting convinced that the show is not as real as it gets.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on a hiatus with no word out yet on the release for Season 8. As In Touch reports, this has led to rumors that the show might be getting canceled, especially now that the family’s matriarch, Ami Brown, is believed to be in a much worse condition than in previous months.

After all, Ami herself admitted that she might be on her “last days” during an earlier interview. This is said to be one of the reasons behind the network’s decision to put ABP on a hiatus in order to let Ami get all the rest that she needs for her next round of chemotherapy and radiation.

However, several fans are also becoming increasingly convinced that Alaskan Bush People is simply overly dramatizing Ami’s condition for the sake of viewership. Several fans on Facebook pointed out that in an earlier episode of the show, Ami’s doctor from UCLA, Dr. Ann Raldow, who spoke about Ami’s condition, specialized in gastrointestinal malignancies.

As most fans can recall, Alaskan Bush People revealed that Ami was suffering from lung cancer. The doctor on the show, therefore, has caused a lot of confusion among fans, but it would be wise to note that the doctor may be simply there to explain the process of Ami’s treatment under the facility.

Some fans were also quick to point out that Ami has already finished her first round of treatment, but she still hasn’t lost any hair. However, Cancer Research UK explains that not everyone on chemotherapy drugs will experience hair loss, with some only experiencing thinning of the hair or no changes to their hair at all.

Several viewers also pointed out that when Ami’s treatment options were revealed during one of the episodes of Alaskan Bush People, it was revealed that Ami will be given a feeding tube if she loses five more pounds. Fans insist that Ami has already lost so much weight, but she still hasn’t been put on a feeding tube.

More updates on Ami and the entire family are expected to be shown in the upcoming two-hour special episode of Alaskan Bush People, entitled “Forging A New Future.” The episode will air on Thursday, September 21, on Discovery Channel.

Do you think Alaskan Bush People is overly dramatizing Ami Brown’s illness?

