Donald Trump Seen Drinking Out Of Wine Glass At U.N. Assembly Reception — Was It Alcohol?

President Donald Trump was seen at the United Nations General Assembly reception sipping out of a wine glass more than once. The president is known for his strict avoidance of booze, but got people talking on social media after several reporters witnessed him drinking more than usual.

Trump’s brother, John, died in his early 40s due to alcoholism and the president has famously said he refuses to drink the stuff and has raised his children instilling in them the practice of banning it as well. When Donald Trump was seen sipping out of his wine glass at the U.N reception Tuesday, it lit up social media with people speculating over what was in his glass. Was it wine? It was red, but does that mean it was actually wine?

New York Daily News reports that Trump took one sip from a wine glass after leading a toast to the “great, great potential” of the United Nations. He then handed the glass to an aide so he could take his seat. After he settled at his table, he was spotted taking a sip after toasting many people at his table.

It’s unknown if Donald Trump was drinking wine, or if he consumed what was in his cup. According to the report, a Trump spokeswoman hasn’t returned a request for comment.

Trump said in a 60 Minutes interview back in 2015 that his brother always discouraged him from ever taking a drink.

“And I’ve never had a drink. I own the largest winery on the East Coast and yet I don’t drink, which is a little weird. But he said, ‘Don’t drink. Don’t smoke.’ And he would tell me all the time.”

Daily Mail reports that several reporters tweeted about Donald Trump seen drinking what appeared to be wine. Among some of those commenting on the speculations were NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro, Politico‘s Annie Karni, Fox News correspondent Ellison Barber, and Bloomberg White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs.

It was possible that Trump was sipping on grape juice or some other beverage. The reporters named grape juice, diet coke, and “maroon juice.”

DM brought up something Trump said at the 2015 Family Leadership Summit when he shared that drinking communion wine is part of his religious life. When asked if he’s ever sought forgiveness from God, he said no, but “when we go in church, and when I drink my little wine – which is about the only wine I drink – and have my little cracker, I guess that’s a form of asking for forgiveness.”

