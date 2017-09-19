‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Cody Tops Polls To Win AFP, As Campaign Pushes For Cameron To Take Home $25K Prize

Die-hard Big Brother 19 fans have been furiously voting for who they want to win the designation of America’s Favorite Player (AFP) for the season. Polls have popped up on various BB19 fan sites all over the Internet and most seem to conclude that evicted houseguest and first Big Brother 19 jury member, Cody Nickson, is a shoo-in to win AFP and the accompanying prize of $25,000.

Big Brother fan site Joker’s Update is featuring such a poll that currently indicates Cody is in the lead with 45 percent of the vote. Kevin Schlehuber is in second place with 22 percent, and Jason Dent has 15 percent of the votes as third.

RHAP Live Feed Correspondent, Taran Armstrong, posted an AFP poll on Twitter to gauge the opinion of BB19 fans. His poll practically mirrors that of Joker’s Updates, as Cody is at the top with 50 percent of the vote; Kevin at 34 percent; but instead of Jason, Josh Martinez is third with just five percent of the vote.

Nevertheless, there are fans who truly dislike Cody and some of his views expressed on the BB19 live feeds during his time in the Big Brother 19 house. They are placing their hopes on a BB19 dark horse, Cameron Heard, who was ousted the first night of the game due to no fault of his own, but because of a nasty twist. These fans have taken to the CBS Big Brother website and are voting multiple times for Cameron for AFP while posting messages on social media encouraging others to do the same.

One Twitter user indicated she is voting for Cameron for AFP on a daily basis, while another noted he voted multiple times for Cameron, and many others are tweeting support for the unlikely AFP candidate.

Taran has been a proponent of this move, noting on the most recent Big Brother 19 LFC Roundtable, that at the very least, Cameron should be in the running at final three for AFP. He said of his Twitter poll that “Other” received 11 percent of the votes, which he is hoping is all for Cameron.

RHAP LFC Brent Wolgamott took part in the discussion and said that Cody “has this thing on lock,” but the “real drama” revolves around who will come in third. He is concerned that Alex Ow will be in that third position, simply because those viewers who are considered “casuals” or who don’t watch BB19 live feeds have not seen some of her questionable behavior inside the house, which has been cut from Big Brother 19 episodes.

It is clear that even if Kevin was not in the running for AFP, no one in his family would be voting for Alex to win. As previously reported by the Inquistr, following some name-calling and mean-spirited behavior by Alex directed at Kevin, his family tweeted about their very strong dislike for her.

Fans won’t have much longer to wait to find out who wins AFP and who takes home the ultimate designation of BB19 grand prize victor, as the two-hour Big Brother 19 finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

