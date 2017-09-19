Chris Pratt Went To Dinner Alone While Estranged Wife Anna Faris Attended The Emmy Awards

Chris Pratt normally would have been by Anna Faris’ side as she attended the Emmy Awards, but after their very public split the 38-year-old actor had some different plans when his wife attended this year’s award show — he was eating alone at a swanky Los Angeles restaurant.

Witnesses saw Pratt eating at Cleo Hollywood on Sunday night, a time when soon-to-be ex-wife Anna Faris was dressed up to attend the television awards show. A source told the New York Post’s Page Six that Chris Pratt dined on beef kebab and roast lamb while drinking red wine, and that he appeared to be in a cheerful mood.

There had already been a bit of a glimpse into Chris Pratt’s Emmy Award night activities. That same evening, a reporter from TMZ caught up with Pratt and asked what he felt about Anna Faris presenting with Mom co-star Allison Janney.

Pratt had nothing but praise for Faris.

“I know she did great,” he said. “Anna did an amazing job, man. She rules. Her and Allison, they both looked great. Go watch Mom on CBS.”

Anna Faris also generated some headlines on Emmy Award night, earning praise for her outfit with many saying she was among the best-dressed at the event.

The split of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris came as a big surprise to many both inside of Hollywood and out. They were seen as one of the most healthy celebrity couples, and often spoke glowingly of each other.

Anna Faris makes her first public appearance since her split from Chris Pratt at the #Emmys: https://t.co/YoZWJWknvy pic.twitter.com/eSePdloU4y — E! News (@enews) September 18, 2017

Faris may have revealed a hint of marital problems in her final interview before their break-up was officially announced. Speaking to Live Happy magazine, Faris revealed that she had some difficulty in relationships and was once very unsure of herself. Faris also hinted that the marriage was not as solid as outsiders may see.

“I can’t stand confrontation, which maybe is a character flaw,” she said. “But having said that, I do feel like when I do get upset, which is rare as my husband and family would say, I have a hard time letting go.”

Ever had thoughts of disappearing for awhile and just getting away from everything?

Chris Pratt too. https://t.co/2cvv9bNWay pic.twitter.com/6S3Ngr1SlK — E! News (@enews) September 12, 2017

The couple’s split was announced just days after the article was published. There have not been any signs of animosity since the split, as Chris Pratt’s Emmy Award night interview seemed to imply. In announcing the break-up on social media, the couple said that they were “really disappointed” with the split after trying to make the marriage work for a long time. They noted that they planned to keep their situation private in the interest of their young son.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]