Duggar Family News: Jinger & Jeremy Delay Baby As Joy-Anna & Austin Still Criticized For ‘Shotgun’ Wedding

It has been a busy summer for the Duggar family. There has been two new babies — one by Jill Duggar, the other by Josh Duggar — and two weddings. Joy-Anna Duggar tied the knot with Austin Forsyth and Joseph Duggar walked down the aisle with Kendra Cadwell. On top of that, Joy-Anna, who has been only married for three months, announced that she is pregnant with her first child, shocking Counting On fans with her big baby bump.

Joy and Austin have not been uploading much on Instagram, which has been fueling the rumors that they got pregnant before the wedding. During their first pregnancy, Duggar girls love to post baby bump photos with clear time markers to update their fans on how the baby is progressing. However, the 19-year-old Duggar has not posted any photos that give a clear view of her belly.

The only glance that the fans got was through some of the pictures that the attendees at Joe and Kendra’s wedding took. Many fans doubted that Joy is in her first trimester and toyed with the speculation that they may have had a “shotgun wedding.”

“As a former OBGYN nurse there is no way that a first-time mom would look like that at 17 weeks,” one fan commented.

While Joy and Austin conceived their first baby in record-breaking time, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, who got married in November 2016, are taking it slow. They have been married for more than 10 months now and have not alluded to pregnancy or babies of any kind.

As a matter of fact, they have been getting praises from Counting On fans on how they are taking their time. So far they have devoted the first year of their marriage to traveling, going on dates, making food together, studying, and developing hobbies.

Jinger Duggar has been getting into photography, now that she has time on her hands. She got her Instagram account after her wedding, like her older sisters Jill and Jessa, and has shown that she has an eye for taking pictures. As she was traveling in California and Pennsylvania with her husband this summer, she took numerous pictures that impressed her followers.

The latest picture from her outing to the environmental center in Laredo also showed her new photography skills.

Took a stroll with @jeremy_vuolo today through the environmental center in Laredo; he introduced me to his buddy Peter ???? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

“You are an incredibly talented photographer,” one fan wrote.

Others remarked how they appreciate Jinger and Jeremy “enjoying each other” before “jumping into having children.” They also remarked how they support her “wearing pants” and doing things that she was not allowed to do under her parents’ roof.

With the new season of Counting On, the fans are waiting to see what path Joseph and Kendra will take as a couple. Whether they will have kids right after their honeymoon or will delay starting a family like Jinger, it looks like they may have to find their own style.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram]