Days After Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Commits Suicide, Her Pregnant And Estranged Daughter Cuts Ties With Her

It’s already shaping up to be a rough and painful month for Rosie O’Donnell. Just a week after losing her ex-wife Michelle Rounds to suicide, Rosie’s pregnant daughter, Chelsea Alliegro, has spoken out against her mother, stating that she doesn’t want the former talk show host in her life.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, O’Donnell’s former wife, Michelle Rounds, took her own life at her home after struggling with depression for many years. Michelle was only 46-years-old at the time of her death. To make matters even worse, Rosie’s estranged daughter Chelsea is making it clear that both she and her unborn child want nothing to do with O’Donnell.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Chelsea Alliegro broke the news that she and 31-year-old husband Nick Alliegro are expecting their first child together in May. The announcement means that Chelsea is officially making Rosie a grandmother for the first time. But unfortunately, Alliegro goes on to say that Rosie will absolutely not be part of her child’s life. The 20-year-old only considers Rosie’s first wife, Kelli Carpenter, and Nick’s mother as the unborn baby’s “grandmothers.”

“It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child’s life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest,” she told the publication.

Chelsea, who now lives in Texas with her husband, has been in a strained relationship with her mother for a long time. Inside Edition reports that the mother-daughter feud has gone on for years, with their issues first going public when Chelsea ran away from home in 2015. Chelsea reported that her mom kicked her out while Rosie had a completely different story. The pair allegedly reconciled after that incident, only to have another falling out.

“The last time we got into an argument, we ended up screaming at each other and I left the room,” she told Inside Edition.

In a different argument, Alliegro tells Daily Mail that her mother was so upset that she got a tattoo on her 18 birthday that the former View host chased her around the house with a wine bottle, claiming she could kill her “if she really wanted to.” Once Rosie caught wind of Chelsea’s allegations, she said that her daughter was “mentally ill” and “not capable of telling the truth.”

“Rosie and I don’t have a relationship any more. I don’t think it can ever be mended. I really don’t think there is any hope for our relationship,” Chelsea confessed before revealing that she also doesn’t talk to her four siblings.

At the end of the interview, Rosie’s estranged daughter reveals that she and Nick moved to Texas to “start fresh.” She has already enrolled in school while her husband continues to work as a plumber.

