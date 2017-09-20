Is Pippa Middleton Pregnant With Honeymoon Baby? Kate Middleton Serves As Inspiration For Haircut

Pippa Middleton has been awfully quiet ever since Wimbledon ended. During the tennis tournament, the younger sister of Kate Middleton was seen in fashion-forward dresses that got a major stamp of approval from all the critics and even brought her new husband, James Matthews, to the more important matches. However, since then, she has barely been seen, let alone with her husband, and the fans are wondering if she is carrying a honeymoon baby.

Ever since her wedding, Pippa Middleton has not been to any society parties, fundraisers, or public events that put her in the spotlight. She also has not done any endurance races or hikes, which she used to do in great frequency before her engagement. The word on the street is that Pippa Middleton is expecting a baby.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” the source said. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

This news comes just days after Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton is expecting her third child, after missing one of her public engagements due to morning sickness.

While Pippa has not confirmed the rumors, she has been spending more time with her older sister by paying visits to the palace. She also has been getting inspiration from her sister, who recently got a trim, to get a long bob as well.

Have you seen Pippa Middleton's new hairstyle? https://t.co/GzVDWPL1L4 pic.twitter.com/lqqMnzTEzU — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 12, 2017

It seems like Kate Middleton is doing better in terms of recovering from her severe morning sickness. This ailment is not a surprise to the followers of the royal family as she suffered similarly when she was pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But she made brave attempts recently by fulfilling the work she owes to nonprofit organizations.

“It helps us all to talk about our mental health: what to say and who to talk to when we have feelings that are too big to manage on our own and how to listen and help if one of our friends is finding things difficult,” she said in the video. “Sometimes it’s just a simple conversation that can make things better.”

With all the baby rumors going around, it is tricky to see any physical change in Pippa or Kate Middleton. Their uncle recently revealed the reason why the Middleton girls always kept very slender.

“Carole has always looked after herself and eaten healthily and she has a stunning figure and that mentality of considering your diet and exercise is evident in the girls also,” he said according to Hello! Magazine. “They eat healthily, they play sports, they keep themselves incredibly active.”

Is Pippa Middleton Pregnant? Pippa Reportedly Wants To Be Pregnant Same Time As Princess Kate https://t.co/eRiGpYJPgf pic.twitter.com/kAdK6yWPxw — Celebrity News ✨ (@UpdatedCeleb) September 15, 2017

Do you think Pippa Middleton is indeed pregnant? Do you think she will go back to her intensive physical regimen? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]