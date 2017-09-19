Garret Higgs, a 43-year-old Port St. Lucie, Florida, man has been experiencing problems in his marriage to 42-year-old Flavia Higgs recently, problems to the point where the couple occupy separate bedrooms in the home they share — though neither has yet moved out, according to a report by the true crime news site The Smoking Gun. But the living arrangement led to an awkward and embarrassing situation on September 7 — a situation that saw Flavia Higgs placed under arrest and their marital difficulties exposed to the world.

Normally, a fight between a couple would not merit national and even worldwide coverage — with the Higgs’ situation making the news as far away as Australia — but the circumstances of the domestic conflict appeared to be what generated widespread interest in the incident.

Garrett Higgs told police that when he returned home in the early morning hours of September 7, he heard “moaning” emanating from inside the house, according to a police report of the incident, which can be read online at this link.

He quickly realized that the sounds were originating behind the closed door of his estranged wife’s bedroom. According to what Higgs told police, he assumed that his wife was in that room engaged in sexual relations with another man, a situation he found intolerable, the document — also reported in The New York Daily News — reported.

But that was not what was happening at all. After pounding on his wife’s locked door and receiving no answer, Higgs jimmied the lock using a screwdriver and burst into the room — only to find that Flavia Higgs had been in the process of “pleasuring herself,” as Flavia Higgs later described the situation to investigating officers.

Flavia Higgs, who reportedly works as a licensed private investigator, reacted with anger, physically attempting to prevent her husband from getting into the room, and to “physically escort him out,” police reported. But the husband remained insistent, and “tried to get past her and pushed her arm against the wall,” the arrest report noted.

That’s when the real violence broke out. According to police, Flavia Higgs “struck (her husband) in the face,” though Garret Higgs could not recall whether he had been hit by his wife with an open hand or a closed fist. The fighting continued, culminating in Flavia Higgs dialing the police emergency 911 number, bringing officers to the home.

When the officers arrived, they came across Garrett Higgs standing in the driveway of the home. He explained the incident to them, saying that he and his wife had “been estranged for some time living in separate bedrooms and had not had any intimate time in over a year,” police reported.

When police interviewed Flavia Higgs inside the home, she related a matching story.

“She said their relationship was failing and she had been living in another room. She said she was pleasuring herself and he barged in to the room,” the police report said, as reported by DailyMail.com.

Though the fight was mutual, because Flavia Higgs “was the first to initiate physical contact,” she was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery and booked into St. Lucie County Jail, but was later released.

[Featured Image By Garrett Hicks Facebook]