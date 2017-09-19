The Knicks Have To Meet High Standards Once Again–Beasley Thinking Playoffs

Who remembers when Derrick Rose called the New York Knicks a super team last offseason? Who remembers the 2008 draft class? Rose was drafted by the Chicago Bulls as the first pick in the first round. Now, can you remember who went after Rose?

That’s right, Michael Beasley. Beasley had one memorable season, and that was in 2010 with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 19.2 points, shooting 45 percent with 5.6 rebounds. Since 2010, the Beasley name has died down throughout the NBA community.

Beasley rejuvenated his career in 2015, where he was on the Houston Rockets. Beasley coming off the bench for Houston is what have teams wondering if he’s a significant player for the second unit. Ever since he accepted the bench role teams have been linked to him.

Despite only averaging 16:41 minutes with the Bucks, Beasley made the most out of his minutes by scoring 9.4 points. However, the points not the key part of why the Knicks signed him over the offseason, they signed Beasley because they liked how he shot 53.2 percent from the field (career-high) and 41.9 percent (career-high) from the three-point line.

Due to the fact that Beasley can shoot from downtown and play up-to-par defense, he will fit perfect for this new modern day of basketball. There’s no doubt that the Knicks will be good with Beasley, but his comments he made earlier are questionable.

Being on a new team could boost your ego and confidence. For example, when KD went to the Golden State Warriors, he started becoming more vocal in his trash talking. Another prime example, Rose said the Knicks is a super team.

Beasley made the same mistake as Rose and put the Knicks on the pedestal. Beasley told Ian Begley of ESPN that the Knicks are going to the playoffs.

“If Tim Hardaway Jr., Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and myself (are on the roster) – those are four guys that can score 25 points per game….I think we’ve got a position to be not only a playoff team but a five, six seed team if we do it right.”

The Knicks looks good on paper once again, but four players on the Knicks averaging 20 plus points per game is going to be very hard to accomplish. In addition, Melo may not be with the Knicks very long after several reports point his arrow leaving before the all-star weekend.

Beasley continued to boost his own ego by telling Begley that he’s the fans’ favorite players’ favorite player in the NBA.

Michael Beasley: "I’m your favorite player’s favorite player. It's not enough for me for him to know that. I want the world to know that." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 19, 2017

Beasley must know something that the people don’t know, because the Knicks missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, and last year’s roster might’ve been better than this year.

