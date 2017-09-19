Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson’s Girlfriend Issues: FKA Twig Having Good Time Without Wedding Plans

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson may no longer be dating, but their lives with their respective girlfriends are making headlines. Things are looking up for the 27-year-old American actress and the rumors are that she is thinking about proposing to her current girlfriend, Stella Maxwell. On the other hand, the 31-year-old British actor is facing some troubles with his long-term girlfriend, FKA twigs, who just showed up at London Fashion Week sans engagement ring.

Cafe Society actress spent all of the last year hopping from one relationship to the next. She started the year with Alicia Cargile, who was her former personal assistant, but broke things off to hook up with SoKo, a French actress-singer. But just in time for Cannes Film Festival, she got back together with Alicia and spent the sleepy summer with her old girlfriend. But with the changing of the season, Kristen ended things again and found herself in a rather high-power relationship with St. Vincent, who also just split with Cara Delevingne, and walking red carpet events with her.

Right about 2016 was coming to an end, Kristen Stewart got together with Stella Maxwell, who used to date Miley Cyrus. Many thought that it would have been another fling, but their relationship blossomed all throughout 2017. Now, the couple, who has been seen in all major European and American cities, is facing engagement rumors.

“Kristen doesn’t want this relationship going the way of her other messy romances,” an insider said, according to Hollywood Life. “It’s typically impulsive on her part, but she insists Stella is the love of her life and she wants to lock her down. She may come off confident, but deep down, Kristen’s actually pretty insecure.”

NEW: Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell in New York (Sep 11) pic.twitter.com/5vo3jDAQ4F — Stella Maxwell (@dstellamaxwell) September 13, 2017

While Kristen managed to turn her dating life around, Robert Pattinson’s relationship with FKA twigs seems to be falling apart. While the British pair keeps mum on most issues, there has been a few instances that shed light on the inner workings of their romance.

Earlier this summer, Robert was seen reconnecting with his old flame, Katy Perry, over an intimate looking dinner. His fiancee was also seen spending time with a French model, who planted a kiss on her forehead in full view of paparazzi.

FKA twigs Spotted Hanging with French Model After Robert … – https://t.co/BAUZfmL3d7 https://t.co/4bpeD0OazH #ibiza — Unlimited Ibiza (@unlimitedibiza) August 12, 2017

The actor’s girlfriend took things one step further this London Fashion Week when she appeared to a “show without her distinctive engagement ring,” according to Daily Mail. The pair has not been seen since May 2017, which is one of the reasons why split rumors are circling them.

When the Good Time actor was pressed for information concerning his status with FKA twigs by Howard Stern, he replied, “Yeah, kind of,” showing that he does not want the public to get in his business.

“It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world, you want to be able to (be more open), but it’s literally like, you get stuck in this position but you have to make this decision whether you want to let the crazy people in,” he said, according to Daily Mail.

Do you think the wedding is completely off for FKA twigs and Robert Pattinson? Do you think Kristen Stewart will walk down the aisle sooner than her ex-boyfriend? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]