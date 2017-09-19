Mexico City Hit With 7.1 Earthquake: Videos Show Plumes Of Dust As Buildings’ Facades Collapse

Pictures and videos that are posted online from the area of Mexico City that was hit by a powerful magnitude-7.1 earthquake on Tuesday afternoon are telling the story. The videos are showing plumes of smoke or dust rising from a widespread area of this city that is home to millions. Flights that were on their way to Mexico City are turning around in midair this afternoon, reports Fox News live coverage.

The Washington Post is reporting buildings swaying during the earthquake in the capital city of Mexico. This highly-populated city is home to 8 million people. This is the second earthquake to hit this country this month.

People ran out into the streets as the ground below them rumbled in a wave and the buildings around them were seen eerily swaying in this earthquake. Mexico City’s main boulevard is swarming with people as the earthquake sparked panic. Traffic is at a standstill in the city.

According to Fox News, the Associated Press is reporting buildings receiving “serious damage.” The United States Geological Survey reports this earthquake as a magnitude-7.1 event. Earlier reports put the quake at 7.4, but that was not the case. While 8 million people are in this city, there are 20 million who live in the surrounding areas of Mexico City.

Unity. The public. Working in teams. Earthquake / quake. Mexico City. Today: Sept 19, 2017, 09/19/2017.pic.twitter.com/sc4DGxDLld — OfCloudPeople (@ofcloudpeople) September 19, 2017

Today is the 32nd anniversary of the biggest earthquake to ever hit Mexico City, which was back in 1985, and as the earthquake started today, people were practicing earthquake drills, according to the Washington Post.

The smoke seen on the videos coming from the areas in and around Mexico City are plumes of dust from pieces of building facades falling and not smoke from fires, reports Fox. This has been confirmed, the cable news channel reports.

The earthquake nearly toppled this building across from me in Mexico City. People fled screaming as buildings crumbled. Scary as hell. pic.twitter.com/PDCFm8vh0B — Kate Linthicum (@katelinthicum) September 19, 2017

The earthquake set off alarms and in a city this size, the noise of all the alarms blaring from cars and buildings is ear piercing. The center of the earthquake was near the town of Raboso, about 75 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Here are the photos circulating purportedly of the damage in Mexico City as a result of the Earthquake. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/S0iBz6Rycu — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 19, 2017

The Los Angeles Times is reporting “severe damage to buildings” in Tuesday’s earthquake. The streets are filled with rubble from the facades falling off of buildings.

Inside homes and businesses, pictures fell from walls and computers toppled off desks. Reports indicate some people taking cover at their workplace under their desks as the earthquake rumbled.

Mexico City after the earthquake, please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/E530D750Bn — Miguel Flole (@miguelflole) September 19, 2017

With the smell of gas in the air in one area, people were told not to smoke as it is believed a gas line was damaged in the quake. There are no reports of casualties or serious injuries in the first hour of the earthquake reporting coming in from Mexico City.

[Featured Image by Rebecca Blackwell/AP Images]