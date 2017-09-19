Tamra Judge’s Former BFF Confirms Vicki Gunvalson Invited Him To Her Party

Tamra Judge’s former best friend, Ricky Santana, took to Twitter in the wee hours of the morning on September 19 to confirm that Vicki Gunvalson did invite him to her party, despite her denial.

In a series of tweets, Ricky Santana showcased evidence of text messages sent between himself and Vicki Gunvalson and also posted the actual invitation to the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s “Fabulous At 55” party on his Twitter page.

“Vicki lied about inviting me for some reason,” Santana explained to fans, adding that Gunvalson may have done so out of fear for Tamra Judge’s “wrath.”

Ricky Santana also shared several tweets in regard to the ongoing rumors claiming Eddie Judge could be gay by stating that he does not believe Eddie is gay. As he explained, kissing someone of the same sex doesn’t make anyone gay.

During last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Ricky Santana joined Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Kelly Dodd and Gretchen Rossi, at Gunvalson’s party and proceeded to discuss Tamra Judge’s marriage. Shortly thereafter, Tamra Judge took to Instagram to accuse the group of being “homophobic bullies” who were attempting to out her straight husband in an effort to humiliate him publicly.

Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, got married in June 2013 and during the ceremony, Ricky Santana served as the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s Best Man. Then, years later, they had a falling out and earlier this week on Twitter, Judge accused Judge of being hungry for fame.

As she explained to her fans and followers, she cut Santana out of her life after noticing that he was reportedly only interested in hanging out with her when the cameras were rolling.

To see more of Tamra Judge, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

