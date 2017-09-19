‘GH’ Spoilers: Fall Preview — Alexis Returns To The Dating Pool, Franco’s Past Demons Return To Haunt Him

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the fall season promise action, drama, romance, and shocking plot twists.

Julian/Alexis

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) tries her luck with dating once again while trying to bury her feelings for Julian (William deVry). However, fans can expect that Julian won’t be away too long. He’ll likely be back in time for the November sweeps. General Hospital spoilers hint a Julexis reunion.

Kikki/Dillon

The relationship between Kiki (Hayley Erin) and Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins) appears destined to fail. Kiki is focused on earning a medical degree and Dillon feels left out of her plans. General Hospital spoilers may want to move on after Kiki gets busy with her plans.

Kristina/Parker

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) will have to stop denying her feelings. She needs to decide whether she wants Parker (Ashley Jones) in her life.

Griffin/Ava

Griffin (Matt Cohen) continues to worry about Ava’s (Maura West) safety. He acknowledges his feelings for her and realizes that her absence has only made him more aware of how much he cares for her.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Ava dreams about Griffin. She might still be able to fulfill her steamy fantasies, but meanwhile, she has a mission to accomplish and a mystery to solve in faraway Russia. She is a patient at a clinic in St. Petersburg that specializes in reconstructive surgery. She meets a mysterious Patient 6 at the clinic.

Anna/Finn

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) find Cassandra. Fans will learn whether they find the information they need.

Valentin

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will be at the center of major fall shockers, including the return of Steve Burton’s character to Port Charles. Charlotte’s custody case is settled. Soap Opera Digest’s GH fall preview hints that Valentin’s relationship with Nina (Michelle Stafford) could be stirred up.

Franco/Liz

Franco’s (Roger Howarth) quest yields results despite daunting challenges along the way.

Soap Opera Digest’s fall preview teases that Franco’s effort to recover buried memories from his childhood will have terrifying consequences. Demons from his past will return to haunt his relationship with Liz (Rebecca Herbst).

Liz faces challenges as a result of Franco’s quest. However, she stands by her man and proves her love for him.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Franco and Liz will come out of their trials stronger. The couple’s future on GH is assured.

Burton Returns

Steve Burton’s return to General Hospital marks the beginning of a new era for the show. The arrival of Burton’s character in Port Charles will affect the lives of many people, especially Sam (Kelly Monaco), Jason Morgan (Billy Miller), Sonny (Maurice Bernard), and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright).

Fall preview from Soap Opera Digest states that Burton’s character arrives in Port Charles with Jason’s old face. He interacts with many who hadn’t known him with the face.

Jason (Billy Miller) is currently in a coma and he will be missing from action when Burton’s character returns. However, he will be back, probably as early as October, to confront his alter ego.

The confrontation between the “two Jasons” is the highlight of the plot that fans are looking forward to.

Sonny/Carly

General Hospital spoilers state that Sonny and Carly will be deeply involved in the “two Jasons” plot despite having to deal with family issues, such as Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) relationship with Oscar (Garren Stitt). Bombshells about Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) past will soon begin to emerge.

Soap Opera Digest’s GH fall preview states that Josslyn and Kristina’s love lives will challenge Carly’s relationship with her daughters.

Similarly, Carly will have to deal with issues arising from the relationship between Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Michael continues to resist interference from Carly and Bobby (Jacklyn Zeman), but Carly is convinced that policing Michael’s love life is her maternal duty.

Jason/Sam

Jason’s accident — when he was shot during a mob violence involving Sonny — could affect his relationship with Sonny after he recovers. Soap Opera Digest’s fall preview hints that the friendship between Jason, Sam, Sonny, and Carly will be affected when Jason and Sam decide to pursue a new life.

