‘Overwatch’ Update Adds Junkertown, Redesigns Mercy, And Fixes Queue Times For Avoided Xbox One Players

Players can now travel to Junkertown in the latest Overwatch update. The new escort map, D.Va changes, and redesigned Mercy are live on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The patch also includes a few changes to Mystery Heroes alongside various bug fixes. Additionally, Xbox One players with poor reputation can still matchmake with the general population of the game with some restrictions.

After several weeks on the public test realm, Junkertown is now available in Overwatch. The new escort map takes players to the destroyed omnium in Australia where Junkrat and Roadhog have set up an explosive payload ready to deliver to the queen. Junkertown is a brand new map featuring different areas like the Scrapyard, a turbine room, and more.

Major hero changes in the update include alterations to D.Va and Mercy. D.Va players will notice a new ability after they install the patch. The character now has access to Micro Missiles; an ability she can fire while using any other ability. Her basic firing ability, Fusion Cannons, can also be used while flying after the Overwatch update. However, her Defense Matrix drains quicker and it recovers a little slower. Exact values of this change can be found in the patch notes on the game’s forums.

Mercy is also different after today’s update, although to a more drastic degree. The support character’s ultimate ability is completely different. Resurrect is no longer Mercy’s ultimate ability. Instead, Resurrect is a normal ability with a 30 second cooldown and it only revives one player at a time. Her new ultimate ability is called Valkyrie which provides an overall boost to her abilities and weapons for 20 seconds. While Valkyrie is active, Mercy can fly, her gun is stronger with unlimited ammo, and the cooldown of Resurrect is faster. The beam of her Caduceus Staff reaches farther and chains to nearby allies. Even the Guardian Angel ability lets her move faster and has a longer range during Valkyrie.

Finally, the Mystery Heroes mode in the Arcade will no longer make players assemble beforehand. Players will no longer be able to kill themselves to get a new character and they should no longer find themselves respawning as the same character immediately after defeat.

Not to mention, Xbox One players affected by longer queue times due to lowered Xbox Live reputation will now be able to queue with all players. Players with “Avoid Me” status will be able to find matches quicker, but they cannot use voice communication in Overwatch due to their poor reputation.

As the Inquisitr reported, the FPS will be free to play over the weekend. From September 22 through September 25, players can download and try Overwatch for free, including today’s patch.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]