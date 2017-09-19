Updated Disney Movie Schedule Of Release Dates Into 2020 – ‘Episode IX,’ ‘Aladdin,’ Marvel, ‘Toy Story 4’ More

Disney has no shortage of movies in its vast library of numerous studios and that is why they’re starting their own streaming service, but the new ones are coming full force too. Walt Disney Studios has so many of their own films hitting theaters in the next few years, but throw in Pixar, LucasFilms, and Marvel and it’s an insane amount. With that, you need to be prepared for all that is to come and here are the release dates you need to know.

Considering that some of the greatest and biggest movie studios in the world are all under one umbrella, it’s not easy to keep up with everything that is coming out. That is why this full list of movie release dates through 2019 will keep you on track and make sure nothing is missed.

As of now, these are the dates which are confirmed, but they are always subject to change. There can be unexpected delays at times and cause them to be pushed back. If that happens, other movies may be moved up to fill their place and screw up the timeline entirely.

2017

November 3: Thor: Ragnarok

November 23: Coco

December 15: Star Wars Episode XIII: The Last Jedi

2018

February 16: Black Panther

March 9: A Wrinkle in Time

April 6: Magic Camp

April 20: Dolphins

May 4: Avengers: Infinity War

May 25: Untitled Han Solo film

June 15: The Incredibles 2

July 6: Ant-Man and the Wasp

August 3: Untitled Christopher Robin film

November 2: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

November 21: Ralph Breaks The Internet – Wreck-It Ralph 2

December 25: Mary Poppins Returns

As you can see, 2018 is going to be a very busy year for Disney overall with a lot of films coming out in a short period of time. There still isn’t a lot known about the Christopher Robin project as reported by Coming Soon, but Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell are set to star in it.

2019

March 8: Captain Marvel

March 29: Dumbo (live-action)

April 12: Untitled Toontown Studios film

May 3: Untitled Avengers film

May 24: Aladdin (live-action)

July 5: Spider-Man: Homecoming 2

June 21: Toy Story 4

July 19: The Lion King (live-action)

August 9: Artemis Fowl

November 8: Nicole

November 27: Frozen 2

December 20: Star Wars Episode IX

TBD: Mulan

It has only been within the last day that the release date for the Will Smith-starring live-action version of Aladdin has been revealed, as reported by FanBolt.

2020

Now, there aren’t a ton of release dates yet known for 2020, but some films have already secured their moments to hit theaters.

April 3: Untitled Disney live-action film

July 7: Untitled Marvel film

July 10: Indiana Jones 5

November 25: Gigantic

Many other films have been announced, but there is no real set release date for them.

Disney movies aren’t just necessarily “Disney movies” any longer. Now, you aren’t going to just see Mickey Mouse or Snow White, but you’re anxiously awaiting the movie release dates for Buzz Lightyear, Luke Skywalker, and Captain America. With all of these major studios working side-by-side, Disney has a lot of different films to bring to fans and theaters are going to be very busy over the next four years. Don’t forget, though, these are simply films with release dates, but there are many more to come.

