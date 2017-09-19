‘Forza Motorsport 7’ Demo Rolls Out On Xbox One And Windows 10 PC

Those feeling the need for speed may want to head over to their Xbox One or Windows 10 PC. The Forza Motorsport 7 demo just dropped on both platforms Tuesday ahead of its launch later this month.

Pre-release demos have become exceedingly rare in the current generation of gaming. Turn 10 Studios and Microsoft both deserve some kudos for putting out a Forza Motorsport 7 demo with no strings attached.

The Forza Motorsport 7 demo can be downloaded now from the Xbox Store on the console or the Windows Store on Windows 10 PCs. The game weighs in at 23 GB. The racing simulator is part of Microsoft’s Play Anywhere initiative that allows both console and PC gamers to play together.

A PC release also means there are various hardware requirements that must be met. The recommended settings to achieve 1080p and 60 frames per second (fps) is an Intel Core i5 4460 paired with an Nvidia GTX 670, 1050 TI, or an AMD RX 550. 8GB of memory will also be necessary.

Lower hardware requirements are supported all the way down to a now ancient Intel i5-750 processor or NVIDIA GT 750. PC gamers should expect a 720p resolution and only 60 fps when playing with the minimum requirements, though.

There’s one more important requirement that needs to be pointed out. PCs running the Forza 7 demo will need the Windows 10 Creator’s Update to run the game. Those on an older version of the operating system will need to apply the free update to the latest version.

What’s in the Forza 7 Demo

Both Xbox One and Windows 10 gamers will have a small selection of cars and activities to choose from in the Forza 7 demo. They can start by racing the cover car, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, through the Jebel Hafeet Pass on the Dubai circuit. The Mercedes-Benz Tankpool racing truck is also available at Mugello circuit in Italy, along with the Nissan NISMO GT-R LM on the Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit.

The final game will feature over 700 cars and 30 different environments, but the demo will feature the new dynamic weather system. Thunderstorms may appear and dump a torrential downpour on the track and cause puddles to form on the track. Those same puddles will slowly disappear as the rain gives way to the sun.

The full version of Forza 7 will be released Friday, September 29 for those that purchase the Ultimate Edition. Deluxe and Standard Edition owners will go live on Tuesday, October 3.

