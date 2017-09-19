New Discovery Series ‘Street Justice: The Bronx’ To Feature Detective Ralph Friedman

Detective Ralph Friedman is known as the most decorated detective in NYPD history and according to Broadway World, he is credited with over 2,000 arrests, with more than 100 arrests made while he was off duty. Friedman will share with viewers some of his toughest cases that he investigated during his time at New York City’s infamous 41st Precinct, which is also known as “Ft. Apache.”

Beginning his illustrious career in the 1970s, Friedman was promoted to detective after five years on the job. During the turbulent 70s and 80s, he worked some of the most dangerous and violent cases that came into the precinct. As he sought to bring justice to the Bronx and to make the streets safer, he often put his own life on the line. Over the years he was shot at, stabbed, fractured his skull, suffered a broken hand twice, and was hit over the head with a tire iron.

He worked tirelessly to solve a myriad of crimes, including an illegal weapons sting which turned into a deadly shootout in broad daylight. Some of Friedman’s other cases included hunting for a serial rapist in Williamsbridge, and tackling some of the most difficult to solve murder investigations. His career came to an abrupt end in 1984 when his car was T-boned by another police car as they both responded to the same call. He suffered 23 broken bones, and it took him years to fully recover.

To blend into the neighborhood, NYPD detective Ralph Friedman would often drive around in a taxi in the South Bronx. https://t.co/FG34tw4lju — Discovery (@Discovery) September 19, 2017

His hard work and dedication didn’t go unnoticed and over the years, Friedman received 40 civilian honors and an impressive 219 NYPD awards, including The Police Combat Cross. Now 68-years-old, the New York Post shared that Friedman recently released a new book titled “Street Warrior,” through St. Martin’s Press.

Street Justice: The Bronx is produced for the Discovery Channel by Jupiter Entertainment, with Todd Moss and Erich Sturm serving as the executive producers. For the Discovery Channel, the executive producer is Matthew Vafiadis, and for Investigation Discovery, the executive producer is Thomas Cutler.

Will you be checking out this new series? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. Street Justice: The Bronx premieres on Tuesday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]