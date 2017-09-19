Kim Richards Suffers Loss In Dog Lawsuit Ahead Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8

Kim Richards was originally ordered to pay her former friend Kay Rozario $8,000 due to her dog Kingsley’s attack on the 83-year-old woman but now, months after the initial ruling, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is being forced to shell out nearly $60,000.

In court documents from the United States District Court of California obtained by Radar Online, a judge has demanded that Kim Richards pay Kay Rozario $59,083.53 following an appeal of the previous ruling.

As the outlet revealed on September 19, the judge amended the ruling on September 14.

Kim Richards’ dog attack victim will soon be much richer but during an interview with Radar Online, Kay Rozario said that her lawsuit against Richards was never about the money. Instead, she explained, she filed the suit against the reality star in hopes that she would ultimately have to get rid of her “brutal, vicious dog.” She even said that she fears the animal could soon kill somebody.

“I’m really glad Kim has to pay for what she did to me, that she lost the case, and I’m so glad she’s being punished financially for her blatant disregard for the safety of people and me,” Rozario concluded.

As Radar Online previously reported, Kim Richards’ pitbull viciously attacked Kay Rozario in 2014, leaving her with gaping wounds on her arms and hands. Following the attack, Rozario said she was soaked with blood and in the days that followed, she required multiple stitches to heal her injuries.

A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:01pm PDT

In addition to Kim Richards’ dog’s attack on Kay Rozario, the dog was accused of attacking her former assistant last year and her niece, Alexia Umansky, in 2015. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Kyle Richards spoke of the dog’s attack on her daughter at a reunion special but Kim downplayed the attack, claiming it wasn’t nearly as bad as Kyle made it seem.

While Kyle and Kim Richards were estranged for some time after the attack, they appear to be in a much better place these days. In fact, they’ve been seen on multiple occasions with one another and their many children.

A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on Mar 24, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

To see more of Kim Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Girardi, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 later this year on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]