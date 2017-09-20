‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Rain Attends Her First Concert; Shares Her Newfound Interest In Music

The “Alaskan Bush People” star happily shares a snippet of her attendance to Eric Clapton concert. Prior to this, she has revealed her newfound interest in music sharing her long-kept secret on Instagram.

After years in the Alaskan Bush, Merry Christmas Katherine Raindrop “Rainy” Brown is starting to explore the bigger world around her. She is making sure her “Alaskan Bush People” fans are updated with her new discoveries. Lucky enough, most fans get to witness her first concert experience at Eric Clapton’s show.

The 14-year old reality star attended the said concert with her elder sister, Birdy. She described the whole concert experience amazing. “I was singing and screaming so loud my throat still hurts!” she wrote in her Insta caption.

Meanwhile, the youngest Brown sibling added four hashtags in the photo – #stayhappy #staystrong #ericclapton2017 #firsttime. The two latter hashtags are evidently pertaining to her first concert experience but the first two hashtags send a subtle hint about what she is feeling right now.

Know that her mom Ami’s health is reportedly getting more critical each day. Rumor has it that she’s been lying on her deathbed for the longest time which caused the entire production of “Alaskan Bush People” Season 8 to be halted.

I went to my very first concert last night and saw Eric Clapton! The show was amazing! I was singing and screaming so loud my throat still hurts! #stayhappy #staystrong #ericclapton2017 #firsttime A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Having this issues inside the family including the added pressure coming from the media and their fans, the youngest of the Brown sibling might have decided to go out and release her kept emotions during the said event. Note that such phrases – #stayhappy #staystrong – bear a strong message especial with her ripe age of 14.

She’s been active on social media

On the other hand, as Rain checks off items on her “bucket list of first,” she also discovers her love for singing. Over the weekend, the “Alaskan Bush People” star has already shared two short videos of herself singing.

A person whom I hold very dear showed me this song a couple days ago, I hope you find what you are looking for and may God walk with you on your journey, and may you be reminded I am here to walk with you. forever love Rainy???? #love #song #movingon #stayhappy #staystong A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

She first covered “I’m Moving On” popularized by country group, Rascal Flatts, last September 18. According to InTouchWeekly, her videos are met with mixed reactions. Although the majority of fans were happy to hear her singing voice, some are more concerned of her frequent social media outing amid Ami’s battle against cancer.

But “Alaskan Bush People” daughter has remained unfazed by criticism and recently posted another cover of the song “Helpless” by Alexander Hamilton.