Leah Messer Reportedly Wants A Fourth Child, Will She Get Pregnant Soon?

Leah Messer is reportedly hoping for a baby boy.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star was only recently seen getting back into the dating pool, a new report claims she’s already thinking about her potential fourth child and hoping that when she is ready to add another baby to her already large family, she will conceive a son.

According to a new report, Leah Messer is desperate for a fourth child and her friends are concerned that she may allow herself to get pregnant without a supportive partner due to her alleged depression.

“All of Leah’s friends are telling her she’s got plenty of time left, as she’s still only 25 — but she seriously has a bad case of baby on the brain,” an insider told Hollywood Life on September 19.

As the insider explained, Leah Messer isn’t currently dating anyone, but when it comes to her future, friends fear she could conceive a child with just about anyone — even a one-night stand or someone she’s enjoying a casual relationship with.

Leah Messer is currently mom to three daughters, including her seven-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, whose father is her first husband Corey Simms, and four-year-old Adalynn Faith, whose father is Messer’s second husband Jeremy Calvert.

Hollywood Life‘s insider went on to reveal that if Leah Messer brings another child into the world, she should make sure she first has the child’s support. After all, she’s already a single mother of three with one special needs child.

Since her second divorce, Leah Messer has been linked to just a few men, but despite having been linked to T.R. Dues for several months in late 2015 and early 2016, Messer claimed during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2 that she hasn’t dated anyone in two years.

As for her ex-husbands, Corey Simms is now married to wife Miranda and Jeremy Calvert has been involved with Brooke Wehr for over two years.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

