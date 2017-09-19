Ariel Winter Slams Body Shamers In Twitter Rant, Defends Decision To Wear Revealing Clothing

Ariel Winter took aim at her body shamers in a long rant posted to Twitter, saying that she is not seeking attention with her outfits and defending her decision to wear revealing clothing.

The Modern Family actress has become a very popular target for paparazzi, with photos and stories often about her wardrobe choices and naturally curvier body. Winter apparently takes exception to that unwanted attention, saying in an extended message posted on Monday that she is not trying to have photographers follow wherever she goes.

“I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that,” she wrote (via Gossip Cop). “I don’t want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything. I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event. So trust me, I don’t want to see me in shorts putting water in my car every single d— day as much as you don’t.”

Ariel Winter had just opened up about her upbringing, saying in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that her mother dressed her inappropriately at a young age. Winter was 4 years old when she started acting and 11 when she landed her breakout role on Modern Family. Winter said her mother chose to dress her in “the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you’ve ever seen.”

“People thought I was 24 when I was 12,” Winter shared. “If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes.

This interview also generated quite a bit of controversy, with some accusing Ariel Winter of throwing blame on her mother. The actress responded to these claims in her Twitter rant, saying that she was just a child at the time and did what she was told.

This is not the first time that Ariel Winter has slammed those only focused on her body. Back in 2015, Winter posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini while lounging on a boat with her nieces. Even though Winter was just 17 at the time, the picture went viral and led to accusations that she was seeking attention.

Winter had an angry response, but also a positive message for young girls who might look up to her, Gossip Cop noted.

“It sickens me to think at 17 years old, a photo of myself with my nieces is suggesting that I’m ‘asking for it,’ ” Ariel Winter wrote. “Celebrate you and don’t let anyone’s comments allow you to think less of yourself. Us girls have to stick together!!!”

Ariel Winter’s Twitter rant can be seen in its entirety here.

