Kevin Hart In New Instagram Photo: Wife Eniko Wears Ring As Kevin Did In Video, Ex-Wife Likes Laughing Comment

Kevin Hart has spoken out in the middle of Hart’s alleged sex tape scandal. Kevin’s message? Shut up and run. As seen in the below photo from Hart’s Instagram page, Kevin chose of a photo of himself to post to his Instagram account that contained those words on a Nike tank top. It was a photo that would follow the big scandal wherein Hart found himself apologizing to his wife and children on Instagram and later have an alleged sex tape leak on Instagram, as reported by the Inquisitr. More information about the woman who appeared in a photo at the beginning of the sex tape, Montia Sabbag or Montiah Sabagg, would follow. As expected, Kevin’s Instagram photo is receiving thousands of comments, including ones of support or derision. Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, is remaining pretty tight-lipped — but was spotted by TMZ photographers still wearing her wedding ring.

Kevin’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, is also making her thoughts known about the sex tape situation. Torrei liked a comment on Instagram that categorized Torrei as a non-bitter woman. As seen in the screenshot of the Instagram comment, Hart liked the comment picturing her laughing.

“I don’t think she’s bitter. I think she’s laughing right now in her living room doing a touchdown dance barefoot with her hair down singing Alanis Morrisette’s ‘Isn’t It Ironic’.”

Torrei has also spoken out in plenty of Instagram comments that can be read on the social networking site, wherein Hart spoke about being with Kevin from years ago when he was a sneaker salesman.

#HustleHart #MoveWithHart A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 19, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Although it is difficult to tell if Hart is wearing his wedding ring in the above photo, according to Fameolous, Kevin allegedly kept his wedding ring on during the actions heard in the sex tape. The celebrity blogger also continues to tweet plenty of other scurrilous allegations about Hart on her popular social media accounts. According to the journalist, plenty more scandalous stories are on the way to the public about the comedian.

Eniko continues to get plenty of comments on Instagram as well, with some Instagram users wishing Eniko well and praying for the safe delivery of her baby. Others are calling Eniko a homewrecker and are claiming that Eniko got what she deserved in the scandalous situation.

Extortion plot be damned, Kevin Hart isn't missing a beat when it comes to making money. #kevinhart #tmz A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]