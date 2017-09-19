Ivanka Trump Opens Up About Postpartum Depression, Supporting Her Father & Hillary Clinton’s Book On ‘Dr. Oz’

Ivanka Trump is opening up about a range of topics in her new interview with Dr. Oz. The first daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump sat down with Dr. Oz for an interesting discussion on everything from Hillary Clinton to a struggle she experienced that’s common among new mothers.

Page Six reports that while the president was at the UN General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, Ivanka Trump was filming an episode of Dr. Oz.

According to the report, Ivanka tells Dr. Oz that she experienced postpartum depression after the birth of all three of her children; Arabella, 6, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1.

E! News had some details about what Ivanka shared on the show. She had “some level of postpartum” with all three of her children. She felt that she wasn’t “living up” to her “potential” as a parent or as a businesswoman. What made the postpartum depression challenging for Ivanka was the fact she had such “easy pregnancies,” and the drastic change hit her “even harder.”

Dr. Oz asked Ivanka why she was willing to talk about her postpartum depression now, and she responded that she didn’t realize she was! She told him that she was asked a question and thought it was important to be candid about “something that affects parents all over the country.”

The report notes that Ivanka Trump stunned the audience when she remarked on Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened. The former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate had been vocal in her scathing criticism of Donald Trump, the legitimacy of his win, and suggesting that Ivanka is quietly condoning her father’s actions. The 69-year-old has been hitting the media circuit hard promoting her book and rehashing the bitter election. While on Dr. Oz, Ivanka says she wonders what Clinton did when she disagreed with her husband when he was president.

“I’m surprised she even commented on [Hillary Clinton’s] book …” https://t.co/WEbAKmYCV6 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 19, 2017

A few audience members commented on the opportunity to see Ivanka in person on the set of Dr. Oz. One was impressed with her “beauty and elegance,” and another expressed surprise over the first daughter even bringing up Hillary Clinton’s book. Maybe she didn’t want to miss her chance at issuing her own remarks to Clinton while she was on air.

Ivanka Trump opened up about her struggles with Postpartum Depression after having each of her three children: https://t.co/2idfNbi14P pic.twitter.com/P3Inx7fSbe — E! News (@enews) September 19, 2017

Ivanka also opened up about her role in the White House. She emphasized that she’s not the decision-maker, and ultimately, her father is. She said that while she had the “latitude” to share her views candidly with her father, she also respected the “process” and wouldn’t undermine the agendas he was elected to fulfill. She wants to “embrace the areas where there’s commonality and there are so many areas.” Any differences they share are discussed behind closed doors.

Ivanka Trump can be seen on Dr. Oz Thursday, September 21.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery-Pool/GettyImages]