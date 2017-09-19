‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Nick Shocks Chelsea — Victor Helped Chloe Escape, Christian Paternity Shocker Looming?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is about to pull a dirty move. It’s apparent that he believes that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) has gone too far and threatened to pull out all the stops to force him to apologize. Y&R spoilers indicate that Nick knows that he better fess up to Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) about Victor’s part in Chloe Mitchell’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) escape or it’s possible Victor could pin it all on him and destroy his relationship with Adam Newman’s widow. Little does Nick know, a bigger secret is looming and it one that will devastate his life and shatter his relationship with Chelsea.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) arrives in Genoa City on some secret project. Victor summoned him and likely pointed out that he owes him because he allowed he and Chloe to slip out of town without any drama. It’s pretty likely that Kevin won’t help Victor to be a nice person — Victor probably blackmailed him. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that if he doesn’t cooperate with him, he will suggest that he’ll turn Chloe into the authorities. Of course, Kevin won’t allow that to happen, so he’ll be forced to play nice with the Mustache.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Kevin’s reason for returning to Genoa City is to help Victor make Nick miserable. No one knows his exact scheme yet, but calling in Kevin to help suggests that he will take his nastiness to a new level.

As the war between Victor and Nick heats up, Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will probably ask Nick what’s going on. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea may sense that Nick isn’t completely honest about his beef with his father.

Today on #YR, Nick asserts his independence and Michael counsels Victoria. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/2aNbUE5Mdf pic.twitter.com/vTc2ePI8lC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 14, 2017

Y&R viewers know that the battle between the Newmans is way deeper than a sabotaged concert. Nick is red-hot mad about Victor’s involvement with Chloe and the plot to frame Adam. Then, there the little detail that his Victor arranged Chloe’s exit the night she fled her own wedding. The Young and the Restless scoop would send Chelsea through the room, knowing her beau kept this from her for months.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor’s real plan could be to spill Christian’s paternity and shatter Nick’s life in every way possible. It would lead to Nick turning on Chelsea for knowing that Christian wasn’t his son and could slip into despair feeling all alone in the battle against his dad.

Can Nick and Chelsea get past the secrets they both are keeping? Do you think Nick can defeat Victor?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) airs weekdays on CBS daytime.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]