Could Kailyn Lowry And Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Get Back Together?

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez may be spending tons of time as a family, but when it comes to a possible reconciliation, a new report claims there’s simply no chance.

While Chris Lopez has been doing his best to remain active in the life of his young son, five-week-old “Baby Lo,” an insider claims he’s no fan of the Teen Mom 2 star and only visits her home for the sake of their baby boy.

The source also revealed that Chris Lopez has no romantic feelings at all for his former girlfriend and has actually been harboring some ill feelings towards her while wishing they didn’t have to remain in such close contact.

“Chris is playing nice because he wants to see his child, but that’s it, and if they hadn’t had a baby together then Chris would be quite happy to never speak to Kailyn again,” the insider told Hollywood Life on September 19.

According to the report, Chris Lopez feels that the Teen Mom 2 star tricked him into getting her pregnant by telling him that she allegedly couldn’t have more kids. As the insider explained, the issue is said to be something that Lopez will never be able to forgive.

The Hollywood Life source went on to reveal that when Kailyn Lowry told Chris Lopez she was pregnant, he was completely shocked. In addition, he supposedly had a girlfriend and no interest in becoming a father.

As fans of the Teen Mom 2 star will recall, Lowry confirmed that she and Lopez had split around the time she confirmed her pregnancy to her fans and followers in February. Then, for months, she and Lopez were completely estranged from one another until he came around to the idea of having a child.

As for the former couple’s custody arrangement, the insider said that Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are doing their best to come to a mutual agreement on a schedule for their son.

Kailyn Lowry also shares two older sons with her former partners, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

