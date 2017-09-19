Kate Middleton Pregnancy: Praised By Mothers For Giving Terrible Pregnancy Sickness A Spotlight

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy announcement, which was made over a week ago by Kensington Palace representatives, certainly has royal enthusiasts excited about the upcoming arrival of the third mini-royal to join the adorable family of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Bets are already on regarding the baby’s gender and due date, which is said to possibly fall sometime in April. Unfortunately Kate Middleton had a rough start to her third pregnancy, which mirrors her two previous pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Duchess Kate suffers from a severe morning sickness that causes terrible vomiting episodes and weight-loss due to the sickness.

The medical term for the condition from which Kate suffers is hyperemesis gravidarum and many women who have suffered from this condition are praising Middleton for shining a light on the terrible sickness. Dr. Hyagriv Simhan, who is the division director of maternal-fetal medicine at Magee Women’s Hospital, shares that “It is an extreme manifestation of what we think of as typical morning sickness,” and “It’s essentially a state of persistent nausea and vomiting,” as Today relays.

There has also been a good deal of praise given to the duchess for enduring the terrible condition for her third time. The publication spoke with a mother who experienced HD throughout her only pregnancy. Jen Fridy admits that she was opposed to having more than one child because she did not believe she could endure the pregnancy condition another time over.

“Hats off to you for willingly going through this three times,” said Fridy of Middleton. “You are made of sterner stuff than me.”

Duchess Kate has been too ill to attend a number of royal engagements of late, yet the beauty did appear in a video message regarding mental health awareness, which was recorded earlier this year. The Sun makes note of the message Middleton conveys in the recording meant for pupils across Britain.

“Encouraging children to understand and be open about their feelings can give them the skills to cope with the ups and downs that life will throw at them as they grow up.”

Kate Middleton along with Prince William and Prince Harry, have been fervent activists when it comes to the subject of mental health and continue to do their part to shed light on the topic by way of their Heads Together campaign.

