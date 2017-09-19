Allyson Thompson: Nurse Forces Newborn To Dance To Rap Music, Calls Babies ‘Mini Satans’ In Viral Video

Allyson Thompson is in hot water after a viral video showed the Florida nurse mishandling newborn babies, including moving one to “dance” to rap music, giving babies the middle finger, and calling them “mini Satans.”

Video of the alleged misconduct hit the internet this week from Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Action News Jax reports. The photos and video had been posted to a Snapchat page, showing a female nurse flashing her middle finger at a newborn with the caption, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.” Another video shows Thompson holding up a baby and moving it to “dance” to a rap song.

After video of the employees mishandling newborns went viral on Monday, Allyson Thompson and another employee who took the pictures and video were removed from their positions at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, First Coast News reported. The news outlet noted that it received a number of phone calls and emails about the social media post showing Thompson mishandling the newborn babies.

The hospital also received a number of calls about the incident. Late on Monday, the hospital posted a message to its Facebook page noting that it was aware of the viral video and was taking swift action.

“We are aware of a video/ photo posted online. It’s outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated. We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. We’re in the process of notifying the patients parents.”

This post generated an angry response, with many calling on police to arrest Thompson and others thanking the hospital for taking such quick action after the pictures and video went viral.

It is not yet clear what charges nurse Allyson Thompson could face for her alleged mishandling of newborn babies at Naval Hospital Jackson, or whether she may also be facing discipline from the U.S. Navy as well.

