‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’ Rumor: Another Future Trunks Saga DLC Coming After Dabura and Buu?

It was recently confirmed that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is getting another downloadable content (DLC) pack that will add two more characters to the roster, but it looks like the extra content will not end there.

A scan of the latest issue of the V-Jump magazine obtained by Dual Shockers has revealed that the Dragon Ball Z characters, Dabura and Gohan Absorbed Buu, will be included in the game soon. The DLC will also make the Dragon Ball Super villain, Zamasu, available as a mentor for custom characters.

The arrival of Dabura and Gohan Absorbed Buu in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was hinted a few months ago when data miners discovered references to the characters tucked in the game files, as reported by Saiyan Island.

However, there were also coding for two more characters hidden away in the game. These are Super Saiyan Rage Trunks and Half-Corrupted Fused Zamasu. Both appeared in the Future Trunks Saga of Dragon Ball Super and were part of the fourth DLC pack’s story mode, but they were not playable.

For those who do not know, Super Saiyan Rage Trunks was the form that the hero transformed into in Dragon Ball Super as he swelled up with intense anger during Goku Black and Future Zamasu’s reign of terror in the alternate timeline.

Half-Corrupted Fused Zamasu, on the other hand, is the “ugly form” assumed by Future Zamasu when he is in a mutated state, making him look all the more terrifying. A hidden slot for him in the roster was found by gamers who datamined the PC version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

If these findings are anything to go by, it could be that these two will find their way to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 in the future in possibly another DLC pack. After all, they were stumbled upon at the same time the Dabura and Gohan Absorbed Buu codes were found, suggesting that they are bound to materialize in the game too.

In addition, fans will remember that Bandai Namco Entertainment has committed to releasing new content for the fighting game until its first year anniversary, which will be on October 25.

Making Super Saiyan Rage Trunks and Half-Corrupted Fused Zamasu playable would be a great way to update Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, especially since a lot of gamers were pretty upset about their limited appearance in it.

As for the Dabura and Gohan Absorbed Buu DLC, a release date has not been revealed yet. In fact, the publisher has not even formally announced the expansion, although the company is expected to make it official soon.

As to whether or not a Future Trunks Saga Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC will be released in the coming months too, gamers will just have to keep an eye out for now.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment]