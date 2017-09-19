Is Jenna Dewan Tatum Pregnant? ‘Baby Bump’ Photo Surfaces

Is Jenna Dewan Tatum sporting a baby bump?

On September 18, photos of the actress and host of NBC’s World of Dance appeared to feature a baby bump, and now, fans are wondering if she and her husband, Channing Tatum, are expecting their second child together.

In photos shared by OK! Magazine of Jenna Dewan Tatum’s latest outing, she is seen walking on a Los Angeles street in a loose-fitting maxi dress. However, while the actress may have been attempting to hide her potential baby bump, the tan dress with white and black stripes clearly showed that she might be a few months pregnant.

Although the photos may have been taken at a bad angle or after a big meal, many would argue that there’s much more to the story.

As the outlet explained, Jenna Dewan Tatum was visiting a friend when the suspicious bump photos were taken, but around the same time, she and her husband were on the red carpet in London at the world premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle with no baby bump in sight.

As for what was in sight, that would be her legs and part of her backside. As Entertainment Tonight revealed earlier this week, the actress’ gown was sheer, and her husband, Channing Tatum, was a big fan.

Also during the event, Jenna Dewan Tatum seemingly confirmed that her booty would be changing in the coming months.

“There’s only a little longer I can do this,” she explained.

During the premiere event, which was held at the Odeon Leicester Square, Jenna Dewan Tatum wore a white dress that appeared to show off a flat stomach. That said, the gown did have several features that may have made her baby bump virtually invisible to photographers.

Jenna Dewan Tatum also seemed to be baby bump-free during her red carpet appearance at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month. During that event, the actress sported a black gown that was fitted around her waistline.

Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum currently share just one daughter, four-year-old Everly. They’ve been married since July 2009.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]