Donald Trump Threatens To ‘Totally Destroy’ North Korea And Denounces Iran As A ‘Rogue Nation’ At UN Speech

During the United Nations General Assembly, Donald Trump addressed the world gathering with his speech for the first time.

On his debut speech, The President of the United States threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if the United States is forced to defend itself or its allies. North Korea was denounced by the President due to its nuclear weapons program. He also claimed that the nation “threatens the entire world with the unthinkable loss of life.”

Trump called for more international pressure to be placed over North Korea. He urged the United Nations members to act against the country’s hostile and life-threatening actions.

The US President dubbed North Korea President Kim Jong-un as “Rocket Man.” Trump criticized Un’s launching of test missiles and stated as follows.

“Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.”

During his tirade on North Korea, a junior North Korean diplomat was in the delegation’s front-row seat.

POTUS stated that North Korea’s reckless acquisition of missiles and nuclear weapons not only is in defiance of the United Nations but also poses a threat to the entire world.

Trump thanked Russia and China for supporting the sanctions against North Korea, but he also threw shade at them for continuing to do business with the country. He expressed contempt for the nations that are trading with and financially supporting North Korea.

Following Trump’s condemnation of North Korea, he denounced Iran as a “rogue nation.”

Trump considers Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiated with Iran as an embarrassment. He also insinuated that the aforementioned deal may possibly be not recertified. Despite this, Trump reluctantly accepted the nuclear agreement.

Iran has been proven to not have breached the agreement as the world’s nuclear inspectors found no evidence during their inspections.

Iran stated that its nuclear development activities are for electric power and not weapons. The country was accused by Trump of being in a rush to complete nuclear weapons to destabilize the entire Middle East.

According to Trump, Iran was a “corrupt dictatorship.” He is known to associate terrorism with Iran.

President Trump urged the entire world to participate in demanding that government of Iran end its pursuit of death and destruction.

Despite all the denouncements and criticisms, President Donald Trump’s speech highlighted his “America First” agenda and declared that he will always put his country first.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]