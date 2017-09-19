President Trump Already Gunning For Possible 2020 Competition, Is Michelle Obama The Democrats Only Hope?

President Trump is already eyeing the 2020 presidential election and will do whatever it takes to win another term. To that end, members of his campaign are reportedly planning to take down Trump’s top challengers in four years, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Sherrod Brown. But what about former First Lady Michelle Obama?

Politico reports that Trump’s campaign minions are hell-bent on destroying Warren’s public image and want to take down Brown before he gets the opportunity to run. They are also engaged in campaign research and trying to find ways to weaken the Democrat party as a whole. With Trump likely facing a challenger from within his own party, there’s a good chance these efforts will increase before 2020.

If Trump’s efforts are successful, we could be looking at an entirely new field of Democrat candidates by the time 2020 finally arrives. But what are the chances of Michelle Obama running for the presidency?

According to Hello Beautiful, many believe that Michelle has the best shot at taking down President Trump, including former pollster for Bill Clinton, Douglas Schoen. In fact, Schoen believes the Democrats need a fresh new face to unite the party if they want to gain a foothold in the 2018 Congressional midterms, let alone the presidential race in 2020. The only person qualified for such an undertaking is the former first lady, who is currently enjoying a high approval rating.

Schoen, of course, was very critical of Barack Obama’s presidency, so his support of Michelle is an interesting take. That said, Schoen does not endorse Michelle and doesn’t agree with her policies. He does, however, believe that she could win and, perhaps more importantly, unite the party for years to come.

The only problem is that Michelle has expressed zero interest in running for the White House. Just last year, she told Oprah Winfrey that she would not ask her family to go through another presidential campaign season. Her husband backed up this viewpoint while rallying for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“No, no, no. Let me tell you that there are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes, and Michelle is not running for president. That I can tell you,” Barack shared.

Both Barack and Michelle’s comments were made before Trump was elected president, so there’s always a chance she could change her mind.

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]