Tamra Judge Instagram: ‘RHOC’ Shows Off Short Hair During ‘WWHL’ Appearance

Tamra Judge took on a shorter hairstyle earlier this summer and last night, ahead of the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live, she went even shorter.

After traveling to New York City from her home in Southern California with her husband, Eddie Judge, the Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram where she teased fans of her upcoming makeover.

“I’m scared… [Julius Michael] just scalped me and he won’t let me see until he’s done,” she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her hair covering her face.

A short time later, she returned to social media and shared an image of her new look and told her fans and followers that she loved the new style. She then posted photos of herself and her husband in the Bravo Clubhouse with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

As fans may recall of the Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge also cut her hair during her previous appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this summer. However, at that time, she didn’t go nearly as short as she did last night. Instead, she opted for a long bob before ultimately going even shorter months later.

In other Tamra Judge news, the longtime reality star and mother of four is currently in the midst of a messy battle with her one-time friend and Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Vicki Gunvalson.

As fans of the Bravo reality series will recall, Judge and Gunvalson used to be quite close but after Gunvalson stuck by Brooks Ayers amid his Season 10 cancer lies and repeated a rumor about Eddie Judge being gay, Judge ended their relationship quickly.

While Gunvalson attempted to reach out to Judge in hopes of making amends last week, the two women are not currently friends with one another and show no signs of a future friendship.

