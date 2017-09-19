Scott Disick Will Reportedly Be Fired After ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Season 14

Scott Disick is reportedly getting cut off from the Kardashian money train.

According to a new report, Scott Disick, 34, who is currently rumored to be romancing the much younger Sofia Richie, 19, has gotten used to living the high life in recent years but when it comes to doing it on the Kardashians’ dime, his good times may be nearing their end.

“Kris told him that they’ll see through the existing commitments — including his fulfillment to film various appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — then that’s it, he’s done,” a source revealed to Radar Online on September 19.

Scott Disick has been featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the past several years due to his relationship and family with Kris Jenner’s oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian. As fans of the series will recall, Kardashian and Disick dated for nine years and share three children together, 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign.

While Scott Disick will continue to be involved in the lives of the Kardashians and their kids for years to come, he reportedly knew that his time on their E! Network reality show would eventually come to an end. As the Radar Online source explained, Disick began to fear that he was in jeopardy of being fired from the show once Kardashian became more serious with her 24-year-old model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

That said, Scott Disick is reportedly in shock about the recent turn of events and doesn’t know how he could possibly continue on with his lavish lifestyle without the cash cow of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima continue to spend time with one another around the world, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie continue to be spotted alongside one another in New York City and Los Angeles. Most recently, the alleged couple was seen enjoying a shopping trip in Beverly Hills.

As fans will recall, Sofia Richie embarked on a relationship with Justin Bieber last summer after Bieber spent several months prior fueling dating rumors with Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and their family, including her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

