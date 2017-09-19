Todd Chrisley Promises Southern Charm, Y’All, In ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ And ‘According to Chrisley’

Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best fame has a new show, According To Chrisley. For those familiar with Todd’s family reality TV show pondering whether to check out his new show, the legendary patriarch promises one element will remain consistent. Just as with Chrisley Knows Best, Todd will bring his sense of Southern charm and hospitality to his new show, woven with that delightful drawl that has resulted in an ever-expanding group of fans.

Todd Chrisley Serves Up Wisdom And Wisecracks

Todd is known for his ability to combine wisdom, warmth, and wisecracks, whether he’s telling his children Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley, and Grayson Chrisley what to do (and not do) or sharing his love for his wife Julie Chrisley. TV Insider reported that just as with Todd’s popular reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, According to Chrisley will give the famous entrepreneur the chance to show his talent for memorable dialogue.

Chrisley Knows Best is set to provide fans with 18 new episodes in its fifth season. The grand finale will showcase the family in a two-part Christmas special. And Todd’s followers already received an early holiday present with the news that Chrisley Knows Best received the green light of renewal for a sixth season.

Chrisley’s Hour Of Todd Power

Chrisley revealed that his new show, According To Chrisley, actually has been in the pre-debut phase for approximately nine months. Together with Chrisley Knows Best, the new show provides fans with an hour of Todd-powered entertainment.

So what exactly is the difference between the two shows? Visualize a typical daytime talk show and a typical nighttime talk show stirred together. Add an overflowing scoop of Todd, season with special guests, and you’ve got According To Chrisley. In contrast, Chrisley Knows Best remains a reality show rather than a talk show format.

On his new show, Todd will interact with celebrities such as Terry and Heather Dubrow, along with Ali Landry and Chris Jericho. And just as the new talk show host gives his children and wife his views on Chrisley Knows Best, Todd promises to provide his visiting stars and audience with his tips.

“I have celebrities, and I interact and take questions from the audience,” he explained.

“I give them real-life advice based on what I’ve gone through in my own life. We just have a very nice, comfortable, casual conversation.”

Although celebrities will appear, Todd clarified that his new show is not focused only on the stars. Instead, he takes an attitude of rolling up his sleeves, understanding people’s issues, and helping them.

It’s A Chrisley Family Affair

Chrisley Knows Best fans will see some familiar faces in addition to Todd on the talk show. With other family adding to the Southern fun, Chrisley shared his pride in his new show and named those who have inspired him, including pioneers such as Johnny Carson along with today’s talk show host legends.

“Steve Harvey has been very good to me since the beginning of my career in the entertainment industry. He has been a very good mentor for me.”

Creating his own tradition for his new talk show, Todd explained that he treats visiting celebrities as if they were guests in his own living room. That friendly atmosphere builds on the Southern charm for which Chrisley Knows Best is known.

Chase And Savannah Star In ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

While Todd seeks to hold onto his sense of humor about life, viewers of the fifth season will see him experiencing some challenges with his family. Even though they’re older, Chase and Savannah still don’t always make it easy for their father, he admitted.

“I say the hardest job I’ve ever had is raising young adults.”

Although Chase and Savannah did give him some “bulls*** just like all kids do,” Chrisley pointed out that those issues were small compared to what happens when children grow up. On this season of Chrisley Knows Best, fans will see Todd seek to deal with the young adults in his family, along with a health crisis for Julie.

“We have to give you the good, the bad and the ugly,” summed up Todd. “I think you are going to see that.”

