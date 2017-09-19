Gwen Stefani Teases New Christmas Album, Will Blake Shelton Appear In A Duet?

It’s only September, but it looks like Gwen Stefani is ready for Christmas! Yesterday on Twitter and Instagram, the singer posted a video of herself in front of a Christmas tree, with a caption reading, “Big announcement coming Thursday. #cantwait.”

Stefani looked stunning in a pink gown with her long blonde hair fixed in a ponytail, posing in front of a decorated tree with presents and an old television in the corner. After she turns around and faces the camera, she blows a kiss. The video ends with Stefani’s signature and a red bow appearing on the screen.

Entertainment Tonight reported last month that Gwen Stefani would be releasing a Christmas album this fall, with the help of her boyfriend Blake Shelton, and yesterday’s post seems to confirm that a holiday album is definitely in the works.

According to BMI records, Stefani registered some new song titles for the upcoming album, including one that she co-wrote with Shelton called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” Justin Tranter and Busbee are also credited as co-writers. Other titles include ‘Christmas Eve, My Gift Is You,” “When I Was a Little Girl,” and “Under the Christmas Lights.”

It is not clear yet if Stefani and Shelton will sing a duet together, or if Shelton’s contribution was just as a writer. Fans will have to wait for Thursday’s announcement to find out for sure. The couple collaborated once before when they co-wrote the duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” on Shelton’s album If I’m Honest.

Big announcement coming Thursday! #CantWait ✨????✨ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

When their last duet was released, Shelton told ET that it was a big deal for him to co-write a song, and he doesn’t do it often. He wasn’t sure at the time if he would ever write with Stefani again because of his co-writing insecurities and because Stefani has a “circle of people” who usually work with her.

@blakeshelton #oklahoma Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 10, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

It has been only a year since Stefani’s third solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, came out, but this will be something new for the singer.

Meanwhile, Shelton recently released the new single “I’ll Name the Dogs,” which Stefani has happily promoted on her social media accounts.

@blakeshelton #amazing! #namethedogs gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]