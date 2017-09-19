Jada Pinkett Denies Leah Remini’s Scientology Claims

Jada Pinkett-Smith categorically denies claims made by Leah Remini that she is a closeted Scientologist.

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the the merits of Study Tech, but I am not a Scientologist,” Will Smith’s wife posted in a series of tweets Monday night. “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

Pinkett-Smith added she has often subscribed to certain tenements of various religions but does not consider herself to be an actual follower of any of them.

Remini sparked renewed speculation about Pinkett’s religious beliefs when she recently told the Daily Beast “I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time. I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre.”

The Celebrity Centre is the Hollywood facility the church offers where stars who are known Scientology followers like Tom Cruise, John Travolta, and Giovanni Ribisi may be inclined to frequent.

In addition, Jada and Will Smith once opened a leadership academy not far from the church in the tony neighborhood of Calabasas, that was largely staffed by Scientologists and promoted some of the teachings and methodologies of Scientology founder Ron L. Hubbard.

Meanwhile, Remini has made criticizing the church a regular part of her day ever since bolting from its ranks in 2013.

Her A&E network docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, is now in its second season and recently won a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Best Informational Series or Special.

Deadline reports that while on stage receiving the award, Remini joked with her mom that all was finally forgiven for her getting the family involved with a “cult.”

Esquire reports Remini is already on record in asserting she thinks star Scientology members like Cruise and Travolta could “get away with murder” in the eye of fellow church followers based on the teachings of church leaders.

Earlier this month, Remini blasted the current church leader, David Miscavige, as being ruthless for the way he has sought power since Hubbard’s death.

The former King of Queens star added she’s convinced Miscavige has spent the last three decades working behind the scenes to push out church members he felt were once particularly loyal to Hubbard.

Through it all, USA Today has reported church leaders have constantly blasted Aftermath as nothing more than “salacious lies to promote A&E’s ugly brand of religious intolerance, bigotry and hatred.”

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]