WWE Rumors: Reason Why Maryse Wasn’t With The Miz On ‘Raw’ Revealed

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, The Miz’s wife, Maryse, was noticeably missing from “The Miztourage,” and that could continue in the future. The segments on Monday’s show in San Jose featured the WWE Intercontinental Champion arriving at the ring flanked by Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel without the lovely Maryse. No mention was made of her absence by The Miz during his initial segment with Kurt Angle or his backstage talk with Dallas and Axel. Later in the night, they would appear at ringside for the main event with Maryse clearly absent from the fray.

Based on last week’s Raw segment featuring Miz and Maryse, her absence could be for a good reason. The Cageside Seats’ rumor roundup indicates that Maryse is probably going to be used “here or there” for WWE programming over the coming months, but for the most part, she will be kept off television due to her pregnancy. The Miz and Maryse announced that they were expecting a child on last week’s show, and for all intents and purposes, it appears that this wasn’t a work and they really are expecting. Some fans felt it was a part of a storyline in which there might be a question as to who was the father as Enzo joked during his match last week with The Miz.

Maryse has always been a distracting and helpful presence at ringside for her husband during his matches. Fans seem to love the heel duo’s work on both Raw and SmackDown Live. Now, it seems that The Miz will be relying on his two henchmen, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, to get involved in matches for him, much like WWE Champion Jinder Mahal relies on The Singh Brothers.

The Miz is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Jason Jordan at Sunday’s WWE No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view. It would seem that Maryse would appear at a major pay-per-view with her husband, but if she is preparing for pregnancy, she may simply be staying away from the life of a traveling WWE superstar at the moment. No Mercy will take place in Los Angeles, though, which is where The Miz and Maryse reside.

While Maryse’s presence on Raw and WWE pay-per-views will be missed, it’s definitely for good reason. A nine-month pregnancy and then getting back into shape afterward will take some time, as well as adjusting to dealing with a new child. One has to wonder if once the new child is born if The Miz will also take a bit of time off. Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live did so after his wife, Brie Bella, gave birth to their first child months ago.

