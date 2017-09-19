Netflix Rumored For The Nintendo Switch, Gets Mixed Fan Reception

Rumors suggest that Netflix might be coming to the Nintendo Switch’s eShop soon. New updates about the hybrid console are constantly being released, with no official word yet on whether or not the Switch will introduce streaming apps into its eShop for the device.

Recently, however, GoNintendo reported that a customer service representative from Netflix confirmed that the streaming service has already created an app for the Nintendo Switch. The streaming service is reportedly waiting for the Japanese company’s approval.

In some ways, these rumors could be accurate considering the Nintendo already released an official Netflix app for the ill-fated Wii U, according to a Gamespot report. The Switch’s current popularity, which already far exceeds that of the Wii U at its peak, could easily encourage Nintendo to release a Netflix app for the hybrid console.

This news should be taken with a grain of salt, however, since the gaming company has yet to confirm or deny the rumor. Despite Nintendo not shedding light on the speculation, Switch fans have taken to online forums, such as Reddit, to express their opinions on a possible Netflix app release for the hybrid gaming device.

Fans of the console are mixed about the idea of introducing Netflix to the Switch as shown in discussion on the Nintendo subreddit. Some fans of the hybrid platform believe that it should strictly concentrate on gaming, while others are eager to have the popular streaming service offered on the Switch.

“Combsy13’s” comment on the thread encompassed the thoughts of Switch fans who weren’t too keen on Nintendo’s eShop offering Netflix.

“Why does it need to be a smart device though? You can already watch Netflix, YouTube, etc. on your phone, your TV, pretty much everything else.”

Nintendo subreddit members, who agree with “combsy13,” asserted throughout the thread that the gaming firm wants the Switch strictly to be a gaming device for now. As such, Switch fans on this side of the spectrum believe that Netflix and other streaming services, like Hulu, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, will be made available on the gaming platform eventually, but not for some time.

Nintendo has already opened the Switch’s eShop to streaming services in other countries. The Nintendo Switch’s Japanese eShop already offers a streaming service called Niconico, as stated in a NintendoLife report.

With a little bit of clever maneuvering, gamers from other regions were able to download Niconico on their devices regardless of the region registered on their Switch, reported Ars Technica. Netflix may be the first streaming service Nintendo introduces to the Switch’s eShop in western countries.

While there are detractors, some of the comments on the Nintendo subreddit revealed that there are Switch users who would want streaming services offered on the console’s eShop.

“Boxisbest’s” comment summarized the opinions of Switch users who support a Netflix app in Nintendo’s eShop.

“During travel, it would be great. The Switch has a pretty good sized screen compared to a lot of smartphones. It has a built-in kickstand, and some people don’t want to drain their phone battery if they don’t have to. Features like download and watch later on Netflix would let me preload a season of something and watch on the airplane without draining my phone battery.”

Those in favor of a Netflix app, like “boxisbest,” argued that introducing streaming services to the Nintendo Switch will not negatively affect the console’s original purpose, which is to provide a solid gaming experience. Following this train of thought, approving the Netflix app for the Nintendo Switch will ultimately make the hybrid console more flexible.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]