Tori Roloff Shares A Video Of Jackson Giggling, Zach Roloff’s Baby’s Hits An Adorable Milestone

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an adorable video of her son, Jackson on Monday. The public has been sharing and celebrating all of baby J’s milestones, so his latest achievement will definitely melt your heart. The four-month-old can’t help but giggle and squeal as his mother talks to him. The belly laugh is enough to melt even the coldest of hearts. Play the video below to hear the youngster laugh.

This isn’t Jackson’s first significant milestone, either. According to InTouch Weekly, Zach Roloff shared that his son can hold his head up and can “sometimes” roll over on his own. The proud father admitted that his boy still struggles with rolling, but is getting closer to mastering the skill.

Not long ago, Jackson took his first plane ride to Disneyland. Tori and Zach tote the infant wherever they go and have been busy making memories for their little family unit.

A few days ago, Tori let it slip out that the Roloffs’ were filming Season 13, so new episodes should be coming to TLC in the coming months. The LPBW fans were excited to hear the news and couldn’t wait to see Jackson in the new season. Based on the rumored taping schedule, the new season should air before the end of the year.

Jackson isn’t the only new cast member on TLC hit reality TV show, Little People, Big World. On September 10, Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy and his wife, Audrey welcomed a baby girl named Ember.

Audrey said that natural childbirth was the hardest thing she has ever done, but locking eyes with her daughter made it all worth it. She added that she had never felt so empowered as a woman as she did right after her baby’s birth. The reality TV star explained that what got her through the horrific pain was her faith in God.

Jack and Ember are only months apart. With their parents being so close, they are destined to be best friends. LPBW fans cannot wait to hear about Jackson’s next big milestone and look forward to Jeremy and Audrey sharing their baby girl’s achievements, too.

