Farrah Abraham And Chelsea Houska’s Instagram Accounts Have Gotten Them Into Trouble

Farrah Abraham and Chelsea Houska are being accused of shady business deals after they reportedly failed to include the “ad” hashtag in a number of their Instagram posts.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars recently received warning letters the Federal Trade Commission for their reportedly undisclosed sponsored posts.

On September 19, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which it was revealed that a September 6 letter was sent to Chelsea Houska in regard to a video shared on Instagram of her young son, seven-month-old Watson.

“He’s quite the talker/yeller. Cute onesie from @lovedbyhannahandeli,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of the clip.

In the letter sent to the Teen Mom 2 star, the Federal Trade Commission noted that her post did not clearly reveal whether or not she had a material connection with the marketer of the clothing brand. The letter also requested that the mother of two submit a written response to their letter by the end of this month, explaining whether or not she has a material connection with the marketer of Loved By Hannah and Eli Clothing.

Chelsea Houska also received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission in April after mentioning Love With Food in one of her Instagram posts, but failing to reveal whether or not she was connected to the marketer.

As for Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG, she recently shared a video of herself receiving a procedure at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. However, unlike Houska, Abraham was told to add a disclaimer to the post.

“The following is an endorsement by @BeverlyHillsrejuvenationcenter,” she said.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

While Farrah Abraham appears to have learned her lesson in regard to the proper wording of her promotional posts, she reportedly received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission in March about a post in which she seemed to be promoting a product.

Other celebrities who have reportedly received letters from the Federal Trade Commission include Scott Disick, Amber Rose, Naomi Campbell, Vanessa Lachey, Lindsay Lohan, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ciara, Lisa Rinna, and Sofia Vergara.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Farrah Abraham is currently in production on the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

For more of Chelsea Houska, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]