‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Ending Scene Leaked

Fans of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will not be disappointed when they get to watch him back in action once more in the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

Making Star Wars, a reliable source of information regarding ongoing Star Wars film productions, shared exciting details from a source regarding the final battle in the upcoming sequel.

According to the report, the third act of Star Wars: Episode 8 will involve Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and the Knights of Ren going after Luke and Rey (Daisy Ridley) on planet Ahch-To.

Kylo Ren, who charges in without his mask (he is also not wearing his Darth Vader-type cape here), goes for Rey with the intention of killing her to avenge himself for being “disgraced” by her in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

Luke, on the other hand, takes on the Knights of Ren, who, as per the report, were no match for the old Jedi master, who effortlessly defeated them one by one.

The first knight, an axe wielder, attempts to attack him, but before he gets the chance, Luke uses the Force to push him away, something that fans have not seen him do in any Star Wars films. He is thrown into the air and instantly falls to his death.

His ability to perform the Force push suggests that in the years between Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, Luke has mastered the Force in ways fans have never imagined and has become more powerful than ever before.

Fans would also love to know that the final battle in The Last Jedi, according to the report, will also see Luke use the green lightsaber in finishing off the rest of the Knights of Ren. This could be the first time he brandishes the iconic weapon since the original trilogy.

Hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh believes that the fact that the Knights of Ren were taken out so easily is why they are not being used in the marketing for The Last Jedi, despite exuding ominous auras when they were first seen in The Force Awakens.

The report goes on to say that Luke “casually walks towards Kylo to finish him.” This seems to imply that he is ready to kill his own nephew, which is something that fans do not believe Luke will have the stomach to even think about.

However, with all that’s happened, such as Han Solo’s (Harrison Ford) death and Luke’s apparent change of perspective about the Jedi, it will not be a shock if the dark thought occurs to him.

At this point in the Star Wars: Episode 8 battle, Rey is nowhere to be seen and is believed to have fallen off a cliff. Luke then tries to catch up to Kylo, but the Sith-in-the-making retreats after laying his eyes on the horrific slaughter of his knights.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

