Kevin Hart Video: Instagram Removes Sex Tape, Shuts Down ‘Fameolous’ But NSFW Graphic Video Pops Up On Twitter

The Kevin Hart sex tape has presented a challenge for social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter as the networks seemingly can’t keep up with the people who keep reposting the graphic NSFW video allegedly showing Hart in a hotel room. As reported by the Inquisitr, the celebrity blogger Fee at Fameolous received and posted what she claimed was the graphic sex tape of Kevin, which appeared to show the blurred buttocks of Hart as he allegedly walked around a hotel room after the sounds of sex could be heard. In the beginning of the graphic sex video, a man who appeared to be Hart could be seen in the arms of a woman. It isn’t clear if she is the same woman that appeared in photos published by TMZ.

As a result of the melee, the new Instagram page of Fameolous published a post that said Instagram took down her page, which had 626,000 Instagram followers at the time. That account is back up to nearly 30,000 Instagram followers, and the alleged Hart sex tape with the Fameolous markings all over it is still being spread around social media. As witnessed on Instagram under the Fameolous hashtag, there are copies of the original screenshot image from the alleged Hart sex video on various accounts. There are also copies of the alleged Hart sex tape with the Fameolous name in red on the videos. At this point, hiding the alleged sex tape showing Kevin is akin to squeezing toothpaste back into the tube.

As reported by TMZ during their TMZ Live session on Monday, September 18, Harvey Levin has viewed the sex tape and has described it as above, but has chosen not to publish the sex video as Fameolous did. On Twitter, a search for the name “Kevin Hart” or even the hashtag #KevinHart in the videos tab section of the social media account by the latest postings turns up copies of the same alleged sex tape purportedly featuring Kevin. Meanwhile, TMZ is also reporting more information about the so-called “traveling stripper” who was caught on video allegedly having sex with Hart, even though they also report that she may not have been the woman who leaked the video.

[Featured Image by Toby Canham/Getty Images]