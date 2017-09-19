Jenelle Evans’ Son Will Remain In Her Mother’s Custody, Can She See Him At All?

Jenelle Evans lost her bid for custody of her 8-year-old son Jace on last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

After filing for custody of the child years ago, the longtime reality star and mother of three faced off with her mother, Barbara Evans, in court and unfortunately for her, their judge sided with her mom.

On September 18, Hollywood Life revealed that Jenelle Evans and Barbara Evans had finally come to an agreement for Evans’ oldest child but when it came to custody of the boy, that was given to Barbara. That said, Evans did score a win in court when she was awarded a visitation schedule, which she did not have before.

As the outlet explained, Jenelle Evans was given time with Jace every other weekend, on holidays, and during two weeks of each summer.

While Jenelle Evans was awarded visitation at the time of their court date, which took place back in May, things between her and her mother have grown increasingly strained in the months since their hearing. Recently, Barbara took aim at her daughter after learning that Evans and her baby girl, Ensley, had allegedly both tested positive for marijuana at the time of Ensley’s birth in January.

Last week, after Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiancé’s mother, Doris Davidson, requested emergency custody of her 3-year-old son Kaiser and accused the reality star and her current fiancé, David Eason, of being unfit parents, Barbara spoke to Radar Online about Davidson’s shocking court documents.

“I can’t send him over there when that’s happened [Ensley testing positive for drugs]. I don’t want to put him in that atmosphere,” Barbara said, confirming that she does not want Jace visiting Evans and Eason’s home.

Barbara went on to reveal that she was well-aware that Jenelle Evans had reportedly smoked marijuana while pregnant with Ensley and noted that she had allegedly done the same thing while pregnant with Jace.

