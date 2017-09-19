Omarosa Manigault: Next Trump White House Staffer To Be Fired?

Sources around Washington, D.C. are predicting former reality TV star Omarosa Manigault may be the next White House staffer to be shown the door.

The New York Daily News reports the woman newly-empowered White House Chief of Staff John Kelly recently barred from most Oval Office meetings could be totally excluded from the mix any day now.

“Her days are numbered, but Trump is trying to give her time to resign,” a source added of Manigault, whose days with the president go all the way back to their time on The Apprentice together in 2004.

Manigault later returned to star on Trump’s celebrity version of the show in 2008, but again was unceremoniously shown the door.

Word in D.C. is Omarosa actually had a fondness for former White House heavyweight Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, but he lasted just 11 days in the administration, paving the way for Kelly to come to power in late July.

Since then, the reality TV star’s power has dimmed considerably.

According to The Hill, one of Kelly’s first orders of business was to place Omarosa on a “no fly list” as it pertains to all critical White House meetings he considered her to have little to contribute to.

Several media outlets have also recently reported Omarosa is now viewed around the Oval Office as the administration’s most “despised” person.

What’s undeniable is that during his time in power, former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus situated her office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building rather than in the White House, presumably to keep her as far away from him as he could.

Manigault has also been saddled with the label of being one of the administration’s biggest agitators, or one of the people most responsible for “triggering” Trump over hot topics leading to one of his never-ending tweeting tirades.

The New York Times reports Kelly came to his clear and stark assessment about Manigault after just a few weeks on the job as Trump’s new, no-nonsense point man.

Just last month, Manigault caused a stir when she participated in a panel discussion at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) conference in New Orleans about the president’s agenda for black America that became so heated she walked off the stage at one point.

Throughout the panel discussion, some in the audience turned their back to Manigault whenever she spoke and others yelled at her before she snapped back and walked away.

Since Trump took over the White House in early January, Priebus, Scaramuccui, Secretary of Defense Michael Flynn, Senior Advisor for Policy Steve Bannon, and Press Secretary Sean Spicer are among those who’ve all come and gone.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]