Melania Trump Is Reportedly Inspiring Millions To Get The ‘Melania Makeover,’ But Can She Teach Them English?

First lady Melania Trump has inspired a New York plastic surgeon to offer the “Melania Makeover” for women who want to look like the former model. Dr. Norman Rowe tells Page Six that ever since last summer, he has been getting calls about what it would take to look like the first lady and the first daughter, Ivanka Trump.

He says that before last summer’s primary, he never received a request to look like either of the Trumps. However, now he gets at least one call a week from women wanting the widened cheekbones, slender nose, and large eyes to achieve the “Ivanka look.”

Women have been spending thousands of dollars to achieve these results. They can go with temporary fillers and Botox, which can cost close to $40,000, or they can get a “permanent Ivanka” which includes rhinoplasty and cheek implants for around $45,000 to $50,000.

Rowe says that Trump is becoming so popular with his clients, she is rivaling Kylie Jenner as the most wanted celebrity face. Trends do come and go when it comes to plastic surgery. In years past, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Aniston have all been at the top of the list of wanted looks from plastic surgery clients. In the last few years, the Kardashians have been popular.

However, it’s not just women in New York who are wanting the Melania Trump look, Houston surgeon Franklin Rose says Ivanka Trump is the new “style icon for plastic surgery,” at least in Texas. Dallas surgeon Rod Rohrich agrees.

“Yes, absolutely, I have had a lot of patients in the past six months or more who ask about Ivanka’s great and sculpted, clean facial features, including her high cheekbones and beautiful skin and elegant nose,” Rohrich said.

The beauty of the first lady is not just being used to promote plastic surgery. A picture of Mrs. Trump appears on billboards throughout Zagreb, Croatia, to promote learning English. Croatian private school Americki Institut is using the first lady’s image along with an American flag and a message saying, “Just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English.”

Ivis Buric, the school’s communications director, says that the message is not political in any way. Mrs. Trump is just very popular in the region, and learning English has helped people in the country move on to better opportunities.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]