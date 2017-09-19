‘Alaskan Bush People’ Canceled? Still No Season 8 Premiere Date Has Fans Worried

Amid reports that Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown is just moments from lung cancer taking her life, fans are now wondering if the series would be canceled, In Touch Weekly reported. The reality television series doesn’t have a return date, something that concerns the long-time viewers.

Earlier in the year, Ami revealed she had lung cancer. Not long ago, Brown explained in a candid interview why she is still optimistic even though her diagnosis only has a two to four percent survival rate. The reality TV matriarch stated that she realized early on that it would be easy to give up and let cancer take her but she cannot do that. She added that she has to fight it, if not for herself, for her family.

“Worrying about it only makes it worse. There is hope, and that hope is having faith in God,” Ami stated.

“You can’t give up. I tell people to be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard, and you just want to curl up, but you have to shine.”

According to social media, the series probably will not be canceled. Despite Ami’s health diagnosis, the family needs the show to support themselves. And, for Discovery network, the show is a continued success. Alaskan Bush People Season 7’s first episode brought in nearly 3 million viewers. It was the episode that revealed Mrs. Brown’s cancer diagnosis.

Another report claimed that the production crew was filming with the family in Colorado, which seems to suggest that Season 8 Alaskan Bush People is underway. Many viewers expect the new season to come out in late October, but Discovery has not made an official announcement, yet.

According to Fox News, Ami spoke openly about her cancer treatment and the toll it is taking on her fragile body. Brown is undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, hoping it will prolong her life, even by a few months. The reality TV mother said that the treatment makes her whole body hurt, and she is losing weight at a scary rate.

Once she was a healthy 128 pounds, and now, the sick mother is barely 90 lbs. The 53-year-old realizes that the odds are that she won’t beat this, but she hopes she will beat the odds and survive stage 4 lung cancer.

Billy Bush said that Ami has always held the family together, so it’s devastating to her that she cannot fix this [her lung cancer]. He has hope and faith that she will get better and beat the odds.

It sounds like even if Ami loses her battle with cancer, the show will go on eventually for Alaskan Bush People. Discovery should make an announcement in the coming weeks on when Season 8 should roll out.

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesday nights on Discovery.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]