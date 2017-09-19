Joy-Anna Duggar’s Family ‘Disappointed’ In Austin Forsyth As Shotgun Wedding Rumors Gain Steam

Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby news has been eclipsed by the rumors of her shotgun wedding. Having a kid outside of marriage, however, might not be Joy-Anna’s biggest problem. An inside source told Radar Online that Joy-Anna’s entire family is disappointed with her new husband, Austin Forsyth.

The insider revealed that the Duggars question Forsyth’s character and view him as more of a rebel. The source explained how Joy-Anna’s sister-in-law, Anna, was particularly disappointed in Forsyth and thought that he was childish and did not have enough experience for marriage.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Joy-Anna and her husband faced reports of a shotgun marriage when they decided to move up their wedding date from late October to May. The rush to the altar was preceded by multiple accounts of PDA, which are strictly forbidden by the conservative Duggar family. In fact, the two were seen holding hands on several occasions, and they hugged after Forsyth proposed. Forsyth acknowledged the rule breaking and admitted that they haven’t always followed protocol.

“We’re humans, and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” he shared. “We try. That was a real hard try.”

The Duggars firmly believe that physical contact should be kept to a minimum before marriage. Only side hugs are officially allowed while holding hands and full frontal hugs are strictly forbidden. Sex, of course, is completely out of the question.

To make the situation worse, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announced their pregnancy last week on social media. Although the couple made it sound like the pregnancy occurred while they were married, fans were quick to speculate that Joy-Anna looked a lot further along than that. If Joy-Anna got pregnant before she tied the knot, then this could be the reason she and Forsyth rushed to the altar.

Duggar’s family, meanwhile, aren’t the only ones who have questioned Forsyth’s intentions. Fans have also expressed their doubts about Forsyth, and many think he is a little too possessive for their liking. Coupled with the shotgun wedding rumors and it looks like Joy-Anna’s marriage is off to an unfortunate start.

The Duggars have not officially commented on the rumors surrounding Joy-Anna’s husband or pregnancy.

