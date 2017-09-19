Female Jogger Dubbed ‘Mad Pooper’ Wanted For Repeatedly Defecating In Neighborhood Yards [Video]

A Colorado Springs, Colorado woman dubbed the “Mad Pooper” is wanted by local police for repeated defecating in neighborhood yards while out jogging.

One family is shocked the woman has defecated several times in their yard, leaving behind “human waste at least once a week,” according to KKTV 11. Cathy Budde spoke to the local news media outlet, saying her children have witnessed the brazen jogger in the act.

Cathy told KKTV 11 the following about her children’s encounter with the woman.

They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like… ‘are you serious? Are you really taking a poop in right here in front of my kinds!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”

According to Cathy, the jogger has been defecating in the family’s yard for at least seven weeks and they’ve caught her at least two times. She noted the woman has “changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching,” KKTV 11 reports.

The family is perplexed and can’t understand what is behind the woman’s actions or her motives for being so public about her defecation. Cathy noted, “There’s plenty of public restrooms less than a block away from where she’s targeting. This is intentional.”

So, Cathy, hoping it would deter the “Mad Pooper,” posted a sign on a wall that asked the woman to stop this behavior. The woman ran past the sign 15 times on one occasion and “still pooped,” Cathy told KKTV 11.

Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Jonathan Sharketti said of the bizarre case, “It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career…,” The Kansas City Star reports. He added, “For someone to repeatedly do such a thing… it’s uncharted territory for me.”

Photos of the female jogger have been posted on social media and police are hoping someone will be able to identify her.

A ‘Mad Pooper’ is on the run in Colorado, and police are on her tail https://t.co/XMQVvh1gKA — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) September 18, 2017

The Kansas City Star further reports the female jogger could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation, according to local police.

The Falcon division of the Colorado Springs Police Department is urging anyone with any information about the jogging woman in question to call 719-444-7240.

[Featured Image by Lisa Maronie/Shutterstock]