Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Jo Rivera Pursues Custody Of Isaac On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 8

Kailyn Lowry’s oldest child’s father, Jo Rivera, was seen pursuing custody of their 7-year-old son Isaac on last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

As a Hollywood Life recap has confirmed, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, served the then-pregnant reality star with court documents in an effort to gain more custody rights to his son. As the outlet explained, Rivera is hoping for 50/50 custody of Isaac.

In response to Jo Rivera’s court filing, Kailyn Lowry said that she couldn’t understand why both of her oldest children’s fathers wanted to take her kids from her. As fans of the Teen Mom 2 star will recall, Lowry also shares a 3-year-old son, Lincoln, with her former husband, Javi Marroquin, who made a filing of his own earlier this season.

As the episode continued, Jo Rivera was seen speaking to a Teen Mom 2 producer about his decision to serve Kailyn Lowry with court papers and was also seen attending one of Isaac’s soccer games, which he hasn’t done in a while. In fact, Rivera’s son was quite shocked to see him show up at the event and said he was “very” surprised by his presence.

Kailyn Lowry and Jo Rivera were dating when they first appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant but called it quits shortly thereafter. Then, years later, Lowry began dating and later married Javi Marroquin.

After Kailyn Lowry’s marriage to Javi Marroquin came to an end, the longtime reality star began dating a man named Chris Lopez and at the end of 2016, they conceived a child.

Following the news of Lowry’s pregnancy, she and Lopez called it quits on their romance and remained estranged until after the birth of “Baby Lo” earlier this month. Since then, they have been doing their best to co-parent their son.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]